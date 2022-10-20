Overstock Launches Brand Campaign as Home-Focused Retailer

New national “C’mon, Get Comfy” commercial reinforces the intersection of home products, design expertise, and smart value, communicating that Overstock makes dream homes come true for every budget



Partnerships kick off with high-profile and home-centric brand ambassadors following Overstock’s 18-month journey to focus entirely on furniture and home furnishings

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading online furniture and home furnishings retailer, today announced its brand campaign reinforcing the company’s focus on quality furniture and home furnishings at smart value. With the company’s refreshed vision, “Making Dream Homes Come True,” the national campaign highlights Overstock’s stylish, on trend, and broad assortment at smart value prices. Overstock helps consumers on every budget attain their dream homes with millions of home-related products available via Overstock.com, the Overstock mobile app, and Overstock.ca,

The campaign’s first commercial opens by encouraging consumers to “get comfy” while showing shoppers exuberantly relaxing on various pieces of furniture throughout their homes. Set to the tune of the Partridge Family theme song “C’mon Get Happy” – and using the exact harpsichord that was used for the original song – the spot associates the experience of creating a dream home with ease, happiness, and relaxation.

“Our measured journey through the global pandemic to become an online furniture and home furnishings retailer took six quarters,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “This new campaign is the next step in our journey. It shows our strong vision for the future as we continue to deliver simple product findability, smart value, and easy delivery and support to our customers. As we better associate our name with new home products, it should dispel any lingering misconception that Overstock sells liquidated or excess merchandise.”

The commercial can be viewed on broadcast/cable TV, streaming TV, YouTube, and social media platforms such as Instagram , TikTok , Pinterest , Facebook , and Twitter .

“As the company has evolved over the past few years, this brand campaign is a natural continuation of our vision of becoming a leader in the furniture and home furnishings industry and it showcases our commitment to helping consumers make their dream homes come true,” said Overstock Chief Marketing Officer Angela Hsu.

The launch of the new campaign also kicked off partnerships with six high-profile and home-centric brand ambassadors who have deep expertise in interior design, home renovation, home decorating, and remodeling. Between them, they have approximately 20 million followers across multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter.

These ambassadors are a diverse and talented group of home experts who host popular TV shows, own interior design firms, and create home and lifestyle content. This partnership will allow Overstock to reach new audiences and attract more new customers. Throughout the coming year, these design influencers will show consumers how Overstock can bring their dream homes to life through unique content on Overstock.com and their own social media channels.

The brand ambassadors include:

Tarek El Moussa - Star of HGTV’s hit show Flipping 101, Tarek is a successful Entrepreneur, Real Estate Expert, and Investor with a personal rental portfolio of over 200 properties, a wholesale real estate company and a production company. When he is not filming his hit HGTV shows, Tarek travels the country as an in-demand speaker sharing his experiences as a successful businessman, house flipper, and a two-time cancer survivor.

- Star of HGTV’s hit show Flipping 101, Tarek is a successful Entrepreneur, Real Estate Expert, and Investor with a personal rental portfolio of over 200 properties, a wholesale real estate company and a production company. When he is not filming his hit HGTV shows, Tarek travels the country as an in-demand speaker sharing his experiences as a successful businessman, house flipper, and a two-time cancer survivor. Vanessa Deleon - Founder of the award-winning Vanessa Deleon Associates, a high-end interior design firm based in New York. Vanessa’s interior design is inspired by her Cuban roots and the art deco style that so strongly influences her culture. Vanessa started her TV career on HGTV’s “Design Star” and has since been a regular on design shows on NBC, the CW, and Food Network.

- Founder of the award-winning Vanessa Deleon Associates, a high-end interior design firm based in New York. Vanessa’s interior design is inspired by her Cuban roots and the art deco style that so strongly influences her culture. Vanessa started her TV career on HGTV’s “Design Star” and has since been a regular on design shows on NBC, the CW, and Food Network. Farah Merhi - Founder and creative force behind her brand and the social media phenomenon Inspire Me! Home Décor, a lifestyle brand that brings classic, elegant, and glamorous furniture and décor into homes around the world. With more than 14 million followers across her social media pages, she is a must-see for easy tips to transform homes into a beautifully designed masterpiece.

- Founder and creative force behind her brand and the social media phenomenon Inspire Me! Home Décor, a lifestyle brand that brings classic, elegant, and glamorous furniture and décor into homes around the world. With more than 14 million followers across her social media pages, she is a must-see for easy tips to transform homes into a beautifully designed masterpiece. Taniya Nayak - Known for her sunny smile and sharp eye, Taniya has become a household name as a design expert member on HGTV, Food Network, and ABC. Taniya owns a successful, Boston-based interior design firm, Taniya Nayak Design, where she adds a fresh, clean look to both commercial and residential spaces.

- Known for her sunny smile and sharp eye, Taniya has become a household name as a design expert member on HGTV, Food Network, and ABC. Taniya owns a successful, Boston-based interior design firm, Taniya Nayak Design, where she adds a fresh, clean look to both commercial and residential spaces. Lizzy Mathis - Founder and Editor in Chief of The Cool Mom Co., an all-inclusive, diversity-driven, digitally native destination for moms and moms to be. As an entrepreneur, advocate, actress, host, producer, and powerhouse mom of three, she offers a fresh, approachable, and real point of view on millennial motherhood.

- Founder and Editor in Chief of The Cool Mom Co., an all-inclusive, diversity-driven, digitally native destination for moms and moms to be. As an entrepreneur, advocate, actress, host, producer, and powerhouse mom of three, she offers a fresh, approachable, and real point of view on millennial motherhood. Luke Caldwell - Star of HGTV’s Boise Boys and Outgrown is a husband and father of eight with a passion for all things real estate, design, and family. As an entrepreneur and investor Luke founded the esteemed design and build firm, Timber and Love in 2015 as well Timber and Love Realty in beautiful Boise, Idaho.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online retailer and technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, and Club O are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the brand campaign. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on May 4, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on August 2, 2022, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

