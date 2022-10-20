Green Supplements Market is set to surpass US$ 818 Mn by the year 2032 end amidst high demand for plant-based products | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The green supplements market size is likely to reach US$ 563.3 Mn in 2022 and further expand at 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period, to total US$ 818.0 Mn by 2032.



Growing demand for plant-based products and rising awareness about the health benefits of green supplements are the key factors driving growth in the global market.

Plant-based products are both healthier and safer than animal-based products. As a result, they are gaining immense traction particularly across developed regions. Growing popularity of veganism will therefore eventually boost the growth of green supplements market during the forecast period.

Green Supplements are linked to a number of health benefits. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Various studies have revealed that consumption of green supplements can improve sleep, boost energy, and lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15701

Another factor driving the increased sales of green supplements is the popularity of alternative medicine. More and more people are turning to natural remedies for their health needs, and green supplements are a great way to get all the nutrients.

To keep up with the green supplements market trends, leading manufacturers are developing novel ways to incorporate this product into various processed foods.

Key Takeaways:

Based on form, the powder segment is expected to grow at 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032).

India currently has a Green Supplement market share of around 5.0 % in the South Asian market.

The green supplements market in the U.K, is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.9% over the next ten years.

North America is likely to hold around 34% share of the global green supplement market during the forecast period.

The U.S. green supplement market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 345 Bn in 2022.





The green supplement market in the U.K. is currently valued at US$ 434.0 Mn and it is poised to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period

“Green supplements are versatile products that have a wide array of applications from functional foods and energy drinks to pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. With rising health awareness and lactose intolerance, consumers are shifting towards green supplements owing to their organic, natural, plant-based characteristics which will assist the growth of the market over the next ten years,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15701

Competitive landscape:

Top 5 manufacturers of green supplements are GNC Holdings, Inc., Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co.,. NBTY, Inc., Amway Corporation, collectively holding 20% to 30% of the overall market share.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches and approvals, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their sales.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Green Supplements presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study provides valuable insight on the green supplements market based by form (powder, capsule, and liquid), packaging type (bottle, can, jar, sachet), application (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, rtd teas, functional foods, dietary supplements, energy drinks, others, cosmetics)

Green Supplement Market by Category

By Form:

Powder

Capsule

Liquid



By Packaging Type:

Bottle

Can

Jar

Sachet

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

RTD Teas

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Energy Drinks

Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Ask the Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15701

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Global Green Supplement Market - Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

3.6.4. Factors affecting pricing

3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

3.9.3. Import/Export Policies

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook



Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/green-supplement-market

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage Domain

Multi Nutritional Supplement Market : was worth US$ 310 Bn in 2020 and is expected to advance at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Dietary Supplements Market : is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 163.12 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8% by 2022-2032. The dietary supplements market share is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 350.96 Billion by 2032 end.

Plant Based Iron Supplements Market : is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032. The plant based iron supplements market is projected to be valued at US$ 208.5 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 352.9 Mn by 2032.

Food Service Equipment Market : size is projected to reach US$ 43.9 Billion. Demand is forecast to surge at a steady 5.6% CAGR, pushing the market valuation to US$ 75.9 Billion by 2032.

Plant Based Thickener Market : is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn by the year 2021, accelerating with a CAGR of 8.8% by 2022-2032. The global Plant Based Thickener market size is expected to reach US$ 7.6 Bn in 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com