Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2022: Continuing Popularity of Working From Home to Propel Growth

The "Modular Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modular data center market size reached US$ 21.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 52.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.19% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The modular data center is a portable data processing system with individual purpose-engineered modules and components that are assembled at the site of deployment. The individual units vary in scale, load capacity, configuration and cooling and management system. Modular data centers can be shipped, integrated or retrofitted into prefabricated data systems or combined into multiple modules.

They operate independently without sharing resources and are commonly used for disaster backup, edge computing, power distribution and data center expansion. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, they are highly scalable, energy-efficient, standardized, stable and environment-friendly. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), transportation, information technology (IT), healthcare and entertainment.



Global Modular Data Center Market Trends:



Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions across medium- and large-scale organizations is providing a thrust to the market growth. Enterprises are increasingly deploying micro modular data centers with advanced 5G cell towers for improved network connectivity and enhanced data storage capabilities.

In line with this, the advent of the work-from-home (WFH) trend due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the increasing demand for modular data centers for remote storage and access of organizational data. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of power-efficient, compact, easy to deploy green data centers with minimal carbon footprint, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These units can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation systems for enhanced operational efficiency. Other factors, including significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

Solutions

All-in-One Module

Individual Module

Services

Design and Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Data Center Size:

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Application:

Disaster Backup

High Performance/ Edge Computing

Data Center Expansion

Starter Data Centers

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Modular Data Center Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Data Center Size



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

BASELAYER Technology LLC (Intermountain Electronics Inc.)

Cannon Technologies Ltd

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corp.

