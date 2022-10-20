Sterile Filtration Global Market Report 2022: Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Spells Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Filtration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sterile Filtration Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sterile Filtration estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Cartridge Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Capsule Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Sterile Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$907.8 Million by the year 2027.
Membrane Filters Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR
In the global Membrane Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$594.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)
- 3M
- Alfa Laval AB
- Merck KGaA
- Pall Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Porvair Filtration Group
- Sartorius AG
- Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd
- Sterlitech Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Biopharmaceuticals Industry Led by Rising R&D Investments Fuels Foundational Growth in the Market
- Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Spells Opportunity for Sterile Filtration
- Here's How Focus On Bioburden Control is Driving Demand for Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
- Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Sterile Filtration
- Sterile Filtration & Vaccines
- Robust Demand for Processed Food to Benefit Demand Growth
- Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages
- Why Filtration Is Essential in Food Processing & Production?
- On Cards, Robust Growth Opportunities in the Alcohol Industry, Post Pandemic
- Role of Sterile Filtration in Wine & Beer Production
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qvvc
Attachment