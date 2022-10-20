Global Automobile Interior Material Market Report 2022: Trend of Embracing Veganism and Bioplastics Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile Interior Material Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automobile interior material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2022 and 2030. In comparison to other regions throughout the world, the markets for car interior materials are most developed in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

This expansion can be ascribed to improving economic conditions and increasing urbanisation in nations located in the Middle East and Africa, as well as Asia and the Pacific. The market for automotive interior materials is being driven by a number of factors, including the strong demand for new technologies and customization, increased globalisation, and the optimization of fuel efficiency by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.

Need for Comfort and Custom Solutions Driving the Market Growth



As a result of an increase in the number of travellers in recent years, the number of reasonably priced vehicles that are available in the market has expanded significantly. As a direct consequence of this, increasing expectations have been placed on the interior design of automobiles to meet the requirements of being both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable. The market is being driven by the rising demand for customised automotive interior materials as well as the increased technical developments in the industry.

Market Trend of Embracing Veganism and Bioplastics Fueling the Market Growth



Plastics offer a number of benefits such as reduced weight, flexibility, and design, which is why the automotive industry has been using them for a long time for a variety of applications including interior, exterior, under the hood, and others. Because fossil fuel is a resource for plastics that is running out, the industry is currently adopting bio-based plastics to continue using autos for the purpose of ensuring weight reduction and robust performance. This is being done in order to continue using automobiles. As an illustration, the Lexus HS 250h has an interior that is fabricated from bioplastics.

Numerous bio-based plastics, including bio-polyesters, bio-PET (polyethylene terephthalate), and PLA-blends (polylactic acid), have been incorporated by major automakers like Toyota into a variety of interior components of vehicles. These bioplastics are used in place of traditional petroleum-based alternatives. Headliners, sun visors, floor mats, and a number of other components in the Toyota Prius and Toyota SAI vehicles are all constructed of bio-plastics. Additionally, the term "veganism" has been implemented in the sector of the automobile business that deals with vehicles.

Regulatory Environment and Need for Less Weighing Materials is Favouring the Market Expansion



The primary goal of the automobile industry is to lessen the amount of fuel consumed and pollutants produced by vehicles while simultaneously cutting down on their overall weight. As a result of this, customers are gravitating toward purchasing a variety of lightweight materials, which is expected to boost the overall market growth. As a result of the implementation of severe regulations such as CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy), automotive manufacturers are striving to increase their use of lightweight materials in vehicles. These materials include plastics and textiles, among others.

Stringent Environment Regulations Limits the Use of Leather Products



The most expensive material that is now utilised for automobile upholstery is genuine leather, which may be rather pricey. However, because the tanning and tanning processes leave a negative impact on the environment, their use has remained mostly unchanged in developed countries. The strict environmental rules that have made it difficult for local manufacturers in these locations to remain viable have had a negative impact on the leather processing business in most of the developed markets. This has caused the leather processing industry to suffer in these markets.





Market Segmentation

Type

Polymer

Genuine Leather

Fabric

Synthetic Leather

PVC

PU

Others

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Buses & Coaches

Application

Dashboard

Door Panel

Seats

Floor Carpets

Others (Headliners, Sun Visor, Interior Lighting, Rear seat entertainment)

End-users

OEMs

After Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Automobile Interior Material Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Automobile Interior Material Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Automobile Interior Material Market: By Vehicle, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Automobile Interior Material Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Automobile Interior Material Market: By End-users, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. North America Automobile Interior Material Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. UK and European Union Automobile Interior Material Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Asia Pacific Automobile Interior Material Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Latin America Automobile Interior Material Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Middle East and Africa Automobile Interior Material Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

ContiTech AG

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Grupo Antolin

Draxlmaier Group

Takata Corporation

Sage Automotive Interiors

SMS Auto Fabrics

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

LEAR Corporation

Faurecia S.A.

Magna International

Calsonic Kensei Corporation

Tachi-S Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

TATA Group.

