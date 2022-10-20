Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico Celebrates Successful Sponsorship of 2022 XII Latin American Congress of Epilepsy in Medellin, Colombia

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today the accomplishments made through a successful sponsorship that its subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico fulfilled at the XII Latin American Congress of Epilepsy in Medellín, Colombia, in early October.

On behalf of the Scientific Organizing Committee, the program offered excellent opportunities to share the latest advances in diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of epilepsy, from social aspects, pharmacology, alternative therapies, and the implementation of medical devices. The program included courses, workshops and conferences by renowned doctors and professors of international stature.

A further testament to HempMeds® Mexico’s commitment to providing free access to non-psychoactive cannabis and increasing awareness around the profound possibilities of its medical benefits, the company’s sponsorship directly supported epilepsy research in Latin America through the event’s presentations of posters and platforms, which facilitated conversations around new research and supporting data. HempMeds® Mexico’s involvement in the industry-sponsored satellite symposia played an important role in complementing the main conference programs.

In total, HempMeds Mexico had its products exhibited in a total of 6 posters on CBD studies during the course of the event, which ran from October 1 to 4. The company was involved in 4 posters around preclinical trials, and 2 of clinical trials, with one of the study results from the preclinical trials already published around CBD’s ability to reduce short- and long-term high glutamate release after severe traumatic brain injury, and its efficacy around the overall improvement during functional recovery.

Raul Elizalde, CEO of HempMeds, said in a statement: “We are humbled to have been in a position to support the XII Latin American Congress of Epilepsy as a sponsor. The event is such an important international program within the epilepsy community, which addresses the needs of people with different types of epilepsy, and we are so happy for the role we were able to play in the advancement of their treatment.”

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters are in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Full details of the congress program are available in the online planner. View the interactive program planner HERE.

ABOUT MEDICAL MARIJUANA, INC.:

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE:

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

