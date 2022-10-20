Ambient.ai Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai , the computer vision intelligence company transforming physical security, today announced that the company has achieved System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II certification. Ambient.ai demonstrated its commitment to the highest standards of information privacy and consumer data protection by completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).



SOC 2 Type II certification requires an external audit by an accredited CPA firm to confirm a high-level of information security in five areas: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls. Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (SSF) performed an in-depth inspection of Ambient.ai’s processes for managing customer data, including how information is identified, captured, processed, and reported by various systems. The SOC 2 Type II certification validates that Ambient.ai offers users best in class protection from cybersecurity breaches and greater data-privacy assurance.

“At Ambient.ai, we have adhered to the principles of security and privacy by design since day one. Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is the latest step in our efforts to be the most secure and privacy sensitive physical security solution available. Those efforts include encryption for data in transit and at rest, secure login and access controls, and no use of facial recognition technology of any kind,” said Kiran Palan, head of engineering at Ambient.ai. “Your physical security solutions shouldn’t make you vulnerable to hacking or compromise privacy.”

Maintaining systems to protect customer’s privacy and data is of the utmost importance as more private enterprises and public institutions turn to AI-powered solutions to enhance their physical security operations. Ambient.ai is committed to security, privacy, and responsible AI, which eliminates the indicators responsible for bias as early as possible:

To learn more about security and privacy at Ambient.ai, read the latest blog from Ambient.ai’s Head of Engineering. To experience how Ambient.ai’s computer vision intelligence is transforming enterprise security from reactive to proactive, schedule a demo with our team .

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is a computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security monitoring and automate the immediate dispatch of human resources. Ambient.ai is the first platform that goes beyond basic motion detection and image recognition to achieve near-human perception with automated situational context. To learn more about Ambient.ai and computer vision intelligence, visit Ambient.ai .