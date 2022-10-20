TripleBlind Announces Partnership with SEQSTER to Accelerate Data-Driven Patient Outcomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , the leader in privacy-enhancing computation (PEC), today announced a technology and go-to-market partnership with SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“ SEQSTER ”), the leader in patient-centric healthcare data technology, to develop a privacy preserving end-to-end data solution. This new partnership will enable healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies to gain important insights from data and improve patient outcomes.



“SEQSTER has solved one of the biggest problems in healthcare: patient real-time access to health data, so why shouldn’t we do the same for healthcare organizations?” said Riddhiman Das, Co-founder and CEO of TripleBlind. “Together, TripleBlind and SEQSTER are now able to provide researchers and data scientists with access to incredibly valuable data that will spur innovation in the healthcare industry and, ultimately, save lives.”

Historically, healthcare data has been siloed and things like clinical trials have required manual data entry. As the healthcare industry continues to move towards digital transformation, health organizations increasingly need the ability to aggregate multiple, disparate data sources in real time to gain actionable insights for research and development. TripleBlind and SEQSTER’s privacy preserving end-to-end data platform reduces the costs associated with digital evolution in the healthcare industry, while more effectively and efficiently protecting the privacy of data.

SEQSTER automates that process and combines the data in one operating system that allows pharmaceutical researchers the ability to run studies that are more effective and efficient. With TripleBlind, the data is quickly and easily analyzed, resulting in actionable yet anonymized data that can impact everything from identifying off-label use cases to better patient interactions to improved processing of claims and beyond. This is all done with full regulatory compliance, including HIPAA.

“TripleBlind is the only company that is able to maintain the level of privacy needed to be HIPAA and GDPR compliant, while providing the ability to learn from data and this is exactly what our customers have been looking for,” said Ardy Arianpour, CEO of SEQSTER.

“We’ve tackled the biggest issues in healthcare - data accessibility and data interoperability - yet there’s still a major opportunity to more efficiently use data from clinical trials to improve patient reported outcomes. To say that I’m excited about our new partnership with TripleBlind is an understatement - the combination of these two technologies will be impactful for researchers, patients, and Pharma enterprises at scale.”

To learn more about the partnership or begin using TripleBlind and SEQSTER, please visit: https://tripleblind.ai/ or https://www.seqster.com/ .

TripleBlind is an exhibitor at HLTH 2022 from November 13-16, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. To learn more, visit TripleBlind at booth #1120.

About TripleBlind

TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation by combining data and algorithms while preserving privacy neutrality and ensuring compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards, such as HIPAA and GDPR. The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic . To learn more, visit https://tripleblind.ai/ or contact us via email here: contact@tripleblind.ai .

About SEQSTER

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about the Seqster Operating System for Patient Registries, Clinical Studies and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com .