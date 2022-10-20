Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Expands Therapy Access to Thousands of Federal Medical Facilities Through SDVOSB Partner, Lovell Government Services, Inc.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (Inspire) and Lovell® Government Services, Inc. (Lovell) announced today that they have partnered to provide the Inspire therapy system to Federal Healthcare Systems. With this partnership, the Inspire therapy system has been listed on major government contract vehicles, making it easier for government customers to order it for their patients. This addition was made possible through Lovell, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), giving customers the dual benefit of being able to purchase while working toward their Federal Set-Aside procurement goals.

Lovell is a trusted government vendor to agencies such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health System (IHS) since 2013. Lovell partners with medical-surgical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.

Inspire is a medical innovation company based in Minneapolis, MN, dedicated to elevating and redefining the standard of care for obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire builds strong relationships with doctors and healthcare professionals for direct support and advocacy for patients as they take on this challenging condition.

As Inspire's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to help bring this product portfolio to federal healthcare providers. According to the Veterans' Administration (VA) Office of Inspector General, about 1.3 million Veterans enrolled in the VHA had a sleep apnea diagnosis in 20191. Veterans are more likely to struggle with sleep apnea than average civilians due to stressors experienced during their time in service. Conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder and sleep apnea can have cyclical and compounding effects on each other2. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is the most common approach for sleep apnea therapy; however, patient compliance is a significant obstacle to proper treatment1.

Inspire offers the first and only FDA-approved obstructive sleep apnea device. Inspire works inside the body with a patient's natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea. Mild stimulation opens the airway during sleep, allowing oxygen to flow naturally; no CPAP machine is required. The patient uses a small handheld remote to turn Inspire on before bed and off when they wake up. The device is implanted during a same-day, outpatient procedure.

Government customers can now find Inspire on the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalogue (ECAT), the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with an SDVOSB contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals. The addition of Inspire products to ECAT is significant because it opens a new procurement channel for government customers, especially those working with orders that exceed credit card limits or are time-sensitive.

"Lovell is honored to work with Inspire to assist with government access. This distribution partnership gives VA and DoD physicians yet another way to procure Inspire's technology for their patients," said Chris Lovell, Major (Ret.) USMC and Chief Executive Officer of Lovell Government Services. "Many Veterans and servicemembers with obstructive sleep apnea feel they must choose between risky, disruptive sleep or an uncomfortable CPAP mask. Inspire provides another option for certain individuals with OSA that are unable to tolerate CPAP."

"As we strive to make the Inspire therapy system available to all Veterans, active military members and their families, we are excited about our partnership with Lovell Government Services," said Tim Herbert, President and CEO of Inspire. "Lovell is working hard to ensure that Inspire is available through the right federal contracting platforms as well as providing excellent service to our VA and Military customers."

About Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

About Lovell Government Services

Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell's mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge medical products to the Federal Market and providing a seamless customer service experience to government customers. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast-track and distribute the latest in life-saving and essential technologies to the Federal Government. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

References:

1 Opportunities Missed to Contain Spending on Sleep Apnea Devices and Improve Veterans' Outcomes. (2020, January 14). VA OIG 19-00021-41. https://www.va.gov/oig/pubs/VAOIG-19-00021-41.pdf

2 El-Solh, A. A., Ayyar, L., Akinnusi, M., Relia, S., & Akinnusi, O. (2010, November). Positive Airway Pressure Adherence in Veterans with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. Sleep, 33(11), 1495-1500. https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/33.11.1495

Contact Information:

Mia McCann

Marketing Director

media@lovellgov.com

850-684-1867



