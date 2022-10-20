Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06208 for each Preferred share ($0.745 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2022.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2022 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.36 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.01 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.06208 Record Date: October 31, 2022 Payable Date: November 10, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com