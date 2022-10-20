The Other Art Fair Dallas in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Returns for Its Second 2022 Edition

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a global art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists, is set to host its fourth Dallas edition October 20-23, 2022, at Dallas Market Hall. Presented by Saatchi Art and in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, The Other Art Fair Dallas will host 130 independent and emerging artists from all over the globe, including a strong local contingent of Texas-based artists. The exhibitors were handpicked by a selection committee of art world experts that includes Daisha Board, owner of Daisha Board Gallery; Dr. Valerie Gillespie, owner of Pencil on Paper Gallery; artist and curator Will Heron; Saatchi Art Chief Curator Rebecca Wilson; and the Fair’s director, Nicole Garton.



Fair attendees will have the chance to meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks across a variety of media—including painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, fiber arts, new genres and more—in a range of prices from under $100 to $10,000. Additionally, guests can enjoy a unique program of features highlighting creative collaborations with local artists and organizations that will make for an unforgettable experience, starting with a live set by DJ Endolena during the Private View on Thursday, October 20 from 6-10pm.

Throughout the fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails, and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. Special installations by Dallas-based artists will be on display at the Fair for visitors to interact with, including an immersive installation using upcycled materials by The Color Condition and five larger-than-life “Disco Lady” sculptures by Niki Dionne, which will greet visitors as they enter the Fair.

In addition to browsing and purchasing original and limited edition artworks, attendees will have the opportunity to see the creative process in action, whether by participating in a hands-on watercolor workshop led by colorsnack’s Volta Voloshin-Smith, or by catching a live felting demonstration by Niki Dionne or mural-painting session by Tahj Daniels. For those seeking a creative pause during their visit, the Fair has tapped local design showroom {neighborhood} to create a relaxing and inspiring lounge space within the fair.

The Fair’s “Friday Late” program, presented with {neighborhood}, kicks off the weekend from 7-10 pm on Friday, October 21 with a mix of art, live musical sets by Kirk Thurmond, immersive experiences, and cocktails from the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar—the perfect place to start your evening before continuing on to nearby restaurants and lounges in the Design District.

Alongside its exhibitor line-up, The Other Art Fair will also introduce Meleya Dunn and Minji Kang-Watrous, the two recipients of its Fall Class of 2022 New Futures awards in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. Formalized in 2021 as part of The Other Art Fair’s ongoing mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists by awarding local artists mentoring and free exhibition space onsite at the Fair. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE’s support provides additional amplification to the awardees as part of a shared pursuit to nurture and create opportunities for emerging artists.

For this Dallas edition, The Other Art Fair is proud to have partnered with Krystal Read, Assistant Director of Programming, Visual Arts Conservatory, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, in selecting the recipients of the New Futures Award. As the Fair’s Community Partner, Booker T. Washington High School will present an exhibition of recent works by select students onsite at the Fair.

All the sights, sounds, and happenings are part of The Other Art Fair’s mission to break down barriers of the traditional art world, making affordable art accessible to all. The fun and inviting environment fosters genuine connection between artists and attendees—whether they be art-curious or seasoned collectors.

“As we move into a second decade of hosting Fairs, I am proud of the work we’ve done, the success our exhibiting artists have achieved, and our substantial growth into new markets both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Our Dallas edition has expanded quickly, and we are incredibly grateful for the support the local collecting community has shown to our artists. We’ve always aimed to create a welcoming, non-intimidating environment for both new and seasoned art collectors, and over the past decade we’ve continued to deliver on that promise.”

FULL FAIR GUIDE AND FEATURED ARTISTS

For more information on The Other Art Fair and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, October 21, 2022 | 5pm – 10pm

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 11am – 7pm

Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 11am - 6pm

LOCATION

DALLAS MARKET HALL - North Hall | 2200 N Stemmons Fwy Dallas, TX 75207

(North Hall – enter on Market Center Blvd.)

Visit this link for parking and rideshare drop off locations

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is a global art fair that connects independent artists with thousands of art buyers in a welcoming and creative environment. Set against the backdrop of the world’s biggest cities, each fair delivers the unexpected, combining access to boundary-pushing yet always-affordable artworks with immersive installations, performances and special features. The result is an inspiring, evocative, inclusive and fun event that creates lasting connections between artists and art lovers. Since its launch in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, and now hosts 11 fairs each year, across the UK, US and Australia. For more information, visit www.theotherartfair.com .

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skilfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world’s most sustainable gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced, by the For Life certification from Ecocert S.A. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .