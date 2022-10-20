Accumen Patient Blood Management leader wins SABM's 21st President's Award

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen, the leader in providing Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM), expert resources, and technology solutions to US hospitals, is proud to announce Tiffany Hall, RN, Director, Clinical Technology, is the recipient of the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management's (SABM) 21st President's Award.

SABM is an educational organization comprised of a network of medical practitioners from a wide variety of medical and scientific disciplines who are dedicated to improving health outcomes, increasing safety, and reducing healthcare costs through the advancement of scientific knowledge and practice in Patient Blood Management.

This award is given to those who have made outstanding medical, scientific, and educational contributions to patient blood management (PBM) and have contributed to the public good in blood safety and the reduction of unnecessary transfusions.

"We are so proud of Tiffany's contributions toward PBM awareness and education, and the global reach that her work at SABM has provided both as an educator and mentor to so many clinicians," said Jason Carney, VP/GM, Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM), Accumen.

Accumen's cPBM mission is to profoundly impact patient outcomes by leading healthcare organizations on the journey to provide comprehensive Patient Blood Management as the standard of care.

