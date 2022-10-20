Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06500 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2022.



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2022 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.86 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.16 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.02.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp. CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc TC Energy Corp. National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank

Distribution Details

Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06500 Record Date: October 31, 2022 Payable Date: November 10, 2022







