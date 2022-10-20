Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

| Source: Prime Dividend Corp. Prime Dividend Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06500 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2022.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2022 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.86 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.16 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.02.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

BanksInvestment ManagementLife InsuranceUtilities & Other
Bank of MontrealAGF Management Ltd.Great-West Lifeco Inc.BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova ScotiaCI Financial Corp.Manulife Financial CorporationTransAlta Corp.
CIBCIGM Financial Inc.Sun Life Financial IncTC Energy Corp.
National Bank of Canada  Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada  TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank   

 

Distribution Details
  
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)$0.06500
Record Date:October 31, 2022
Payable Date:November 10, 2022
  

 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443www.primedividend.com info@quadravest.com 

 