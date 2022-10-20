Aries 2-in-1 Convertible Handheld PC Ushers in a Seamless Digital Life

LEWES, Del., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the launch of the Aries 2-in-1 Full-featured Handheld PC from HaxMini was announced. This pocket-sized and powerful 2-in-1 laptop turns any place into a super-productive workstation and combines the convenience of a tablet with the power of a laptop so users have a travel-friendly device that lets them work, have fun and create anytime and anywhere. With a 2.5K, 10.8-inch touchscreen and Intel-powered Windows 11 operating system, Aries is perfect for on-the-go productivity and is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/haxmini/a-2-in-1-full-featured-handheld-pc.

Aries is a powerful mini PC that is 30% smaller than a standard laptop and weighs less than 1 kg. It is perfect for travel or remote work and it utilizes an innovative 2-in-1 design that transforms easily between Tablet and Laptop modes. The 10.8-inch, IPS 1600x2560 resolution touchscreen provides precise control and fantastic visuals and is big enough to work efficiently in more than one window at once. It is combined with a compact keyboard that is efficient and comfortable to type on. The Tablet Mode allows users the perfect form factor for casual computing and the touchscreen can use the Aries stylus for more precise control. Aries is the perfect combination for casual browsing, gaming and entertainment, and working efficiency.

"Finding the perfect device for on-the-go computing can be challenging. A tablet can do many things but can never replace a laptop and carrying a full-size laptop around is heavy and inconvenient. That's why we created Aries. It is the perfect combination device that provides the best of both worlds. With a convertible design and highly responsive touchscreen, it provides the casual convenience of a tablet and the built-in keyboard lets users get serious when it comes to work and productivity," said CEO Jason Hu.

Aries runs on a powerful Intel® Celeron® N5100 processor and Intel® UHD Graphics GPU. With a fast boot-up time and Windows 11 operating system, it can easily handle the most essential applications and can multitask with ease. 16GB of RAM and up to 1T of eMMC provide storage for files, music, and videos, and a front-facing, under-display camera allows effortless video calls and the camera won't block screen content while in use, making it suitable for Zoom meetings. Aries has other useful features for security and control including Fingerprint Touch ID and a Stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for precise writing and graphic arts control. A suite of ports makes it easy to connect peripherals and headphones and a Lithium-ion Polymer battery provides up to six hours of working time.

The Aries 2-in-1 Full-featured Handheld PC is the perfect solution for anyone who needs the power of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet, and this compact, lightweight mini PC is the perfect choice, giving users the ultimate portable workstation and portable entertainment center. Aries is available now with special deals and incentives for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/haxmini/a-2-in-1-full-featured-handheld-pc.

Contact Information:

Jason Hu

CEO

haxmini.ks@hotmail.com



