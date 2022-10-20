PetMed Express, Inc. Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) (the “Company”), Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



PetMed Express management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 4:30 Eastern Time (1:30 Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-0789

International number: 201-689-8562

The Company will also provide a link at https://www.1800petmeds.com/investor.html for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 21, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13733883

About PetMed Express

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at www.petmeds.com.

