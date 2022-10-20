HeartSciences Named as a Top 10 MedTech Startup 2022 by MedTech Outlook Magazine

Southlake, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG (also known as an EKG) a far more valuable screening tool through the use of AI, today announced it was recognized by MedTech Outlook Magazine as a 2022 Top 10 MedTech startup highlighting the Company’s MyoVista device.

MedTech Outlook aims to bridge the gap between MedTech Technology providers and Healthcare facilities / Medical institutes. MedTech Outlook monitors and informs about the MedTech trends, challenges, and solutions. In announcing the MedTech Top 10 startups , MedTech Outlook stated, “Medtech startups are, in many ways, reshaping the modern healthcare industry and presenting some promising solutions to change how physicians and researchers approach the mitigation of patient needs. Looking ahead, a wide selection of medtech startups are poised to bring the latest technological trends to the fore and develop solutions best suited to satisfy the demands of future medical needs.”

To read HeartSciences’ full feature please visit: https://www.medicaltechoutlook.com/heartsciences .

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world. We believe our device, the MyoVista, has the potential to help save lives,” states Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “The problem we’re seeking to solve is well known. Millions of people with heart disease remain undiagnosed until some sort of event that could have been preventable through early detection. That’s why our MyoVista device is designed to significantly increase the clinical value of the ECG by detecting cardiac dysfunction at an early stage. Our objective is to become a fixture in front-line healthcare settings to help physicians make better and earlier referral decisions for at risk patients.”

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista wavECG, or the MyoVista, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.

For more information, please visit: https://www. heartsciences.com. Twitter: @HeartSciences

About MedTech Outlook

The medical technology is always evolving and is a major cogwheel of healthcare system. The MedTech evolution and its manifestation have been effective in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and management of ailments and rehabilitation from illnesses. MedTech has pervaded not only every anatomical categorization but also the healthcare facility ecosystem. The rapid innovation has along with the numerous benefits thrown a different set of challenges across design, validation and regulation.



MedTech Outlook will serve to be a platform that bridges the spectrum between MedTech Technology providers and the Healthcare facilities/ Medical institutes. We strive to monitor and inform about the MedTech trends, challenges and solutions. MedTech Outlook wants to assist purchasers/procurers, decision makers and heads of operations/healthcare managers from peer vetted authoritative contributions.



The magazine will be following a unique learn-from-peer approach where the decision makers and experts will be sharing their invaluable views about medical technologies which have had an impact in providing the healthcare.





Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: (212) 671-1021

Email: HSCS@crescendo-ir.com