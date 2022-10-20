Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is estimated to be US$ 6.50 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market accounted for US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 6.50 by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.2%. Manufacturing vaccine includes workflow of upstream and downstream processes. Upstream process includes, virus production and cell growth. Downstream process includes, purification, clarification and recovery of viruses. Viral infection causes severe illness and millions of deaths all around the world. Viral vaccines help in fighting against viral diseases. Vaccines are derived from variety of sources like virus particles, bacterial cells, recombinant mammalian cells, tissue extracts, yeast & insect cell produced nucleic acids and proteins. Most common method in vaccine production is based on initial fermentation process which is followed by purification. Animal diseases are rising and transmitted to human being. Most of the people interact with animals in daily lives at home and outside home. In U.S. millions of households have one or more pets. Animals carry harmful germs if an individual come in contact with these animals can cause certain illness which is called as zoonotic diseases. Emerging climatic changes like temperature, rainfall patterns, floods has given rise in adaption of zoonosis as climate provides favorable conditions which promote their growth and life expectancy. Immunization help in preventing infectious disease like measles, polio and pneumonia. Vaccine helps in activating immune system. Chickenpox, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Hib, Measles, Mumps, Whooping cough, Tetanus, Rotavirus, Polio, Rubella, Flu, Pneumococcal, are the diseases which are preventable by vaccines. Vaccine has become most important in healthcare as it prevents outbreak of disease. Importance of vaccine in prevention and outbreak of disease has given positive impact on Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market growth.

Key Highlights:

In July 2022, Biden-Harris administration secures 66 million doses of Moderna’s variant specific COVID-19 vaccine booster for potential use in fall and winter in 2022. The agreement has been announced by HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) in collaboration with DOD (Department of Defense). This contract announcement has followed FDA recommendation that vaccine manufacturers has to update their existing COVID-19 vaccines for creating bivalent booster which can target BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

In April 2022, Catalent has acquired Vaccine Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Harwell, Oxford for expanding biological capabilities across Europe and UK. The new innovation center is currently under construction and has focused to develop and manufacture vaccines, biological therapies which includes proteins, messenger RNA, and other advanced modalities. This will allow the Catalent to collaborate with rich biomedical science community and academy centered around Oxford with providing world-class talent.

Analyst View:

Increase in prevalence of disease due to rapid urbanization, unhealthy lifestyle, poor nutrition food has led to increase in development of vaccines. Climatic changes and rising zoonotic diseases has given rise in production of vaccines. Vaccines has become more important in healthcare as they provide protection and prevention of disease. Zoonosis has become the global threat due to environmental changes which includes high rainfall, floods has given rise in vector-borne diseases, water-borne diseases. Diseases are spreading rapidly in urban areas due to rapid growth in urban population. Development of vaccines is much more needed to overcome the outbreak of pandemics. Rising prevalence of disease in human being and animals has given rise in development of vaccines which has boosts the demand for Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market growth. Adequate supply of vaccines and affordable cost is highly recommended in poor and developing areas where current vaccines are expensive and unavailable in poor areas. . As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, By Type (Inactivated Vaccines, Messenger RNA Vaccines, Viral Vector Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live-attenuated Vaccines, and Others) By Workflow (Upstream Process, Downstream Process), By Application (Veterinary, Human Use) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on Type, Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented into Inactivated Vaccines, Messenger RNA Vaccines, Viral Vector Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live-attenuated Vaccines, and others.

Based on Workflow, Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented into Upstream Process and Downstream Process.

Based on Application, Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented into Veterinary and Human Use.

By Region, the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market:

The prominent players operating in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market includes, Serum Institute of India, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Ajinomoto BioPharma, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Moderna Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Catalent, Emergent Biosolutions Inc., Kemwell Biopharma, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Inactivated Vaccines Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Messenger RNA Vaccines Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Viral Vector Vaccines Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Conjugate Vaccines Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Live-attenuated Vaccines Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, By Workflow, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Upstream Process Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Downstream Process Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Veterinary Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Human Use Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



