The Global Robotic Flexible Washer Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period

It provides high-quality cleaning outcomes, machine dependability, and reduced energy usage.



During the forecast period, the market is projected to expand significantly. High demand for pollutant free equipment and machinery, as well as a deficiency of trained labour in the industrial sector, fuel the market’s expansion. In addition, the increase in demand for cleanroom robots in the electrical and electronics sector contributes to the expansion of the market as a whole.



One or more robots are incorporated into the washer in such modular systems. Robots are utilized either for item manipulation or for cleaning tool manipulation. Such systems are exceptionally versatile in terms of the cleaning operations that can be completed with the robot’s aid and the diversity of parts that could be cleaned by the washer.



The organization highlighted the excessive use of water and chemicals, in addition to the high danger of employee harm, as two of the most significant difficulties resulting from the hand washing procedure. Washing the mining truck manually required four workers and considerable time. This ensured that the daily quantity of equipment washed was quite modest. The manual approach also led in an excessive use of soap and degreaser, as well as wasteful water usage.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic of COVID-19 has caused numerous effects, including flight cancellations; state of emergency declarations in more than forty countries; closed restaurants; travel bans and quarantines; restrictions on all indoor events; massive weakening of the supply chain; market volatility; declining business confidence; increasing panic amongst population; and an unknown future. The building, industrial, lodging, and tourist industries were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The manufacturing process was paused or limited. This resulted in a drop in the production of different equipment utilized for robotic flexible washers as well as their market demand, consequently impeding the growth of the robotic flexible washer market.



Market Growth Factors



Introduction of Advanced Technologies and Innovations in the Market



Due to the introduction of new developments, the automotive sector is expanding fast, which is boosting the expansion of the auto parts manufacturing business. In order to sustain competitiveness in this dynamic market, the leading companies are adjusting their tactics to reflect the existing trends. In the next years, for instance, the introduction of cutting-edge technology in vehicle engine radiators is anticipated to increase demand for car part manufacture.



Pressure Washer is Simple to Use and Make Areas Germ Free



On decks, outside walls, and walkways, a range of unique pollutants, ranging in severity from dirt to dangerous mold, are present. Robotic cleaning eliminates these potentially hazardous particles, ensuring that people are inhaling the cleanest air possible. In addition to reducing the danger of slipping and falling, high-pressure washing removes algae and other slippery material. Keeping a clean property decreases the chance of early deterioration of the deck, driveway, and porch, so enhancing safety.



Market Restraining Factors



Huge Initial Cost of Robotic Flexible Washer



Given the current state of industrial advancement, incorporating robotic systems and other equipment is a challenging endeavour. If the end user possessed the necessary engineering knowledge, a qualified system integrator would be necessary. Priority would’ve been given to precision and cycle time when considering the practicality of automation needs. To measure production capacity and evaluate the return on investment, the expected production cycle may be used, with enough precision ensuring that every stage is executed correctly (ROI).



Application Outlook



Based on application, the robotic flexible washer market is segmented into Oil Stains Removal, Metal Fillings Removal and Dust Removal. Metal Fillings Removal segment recorded a significant revenue share in the robotic flexible washer market in 2021. It is owing to the growing demand for metal fillings removal by various companies and manufacturers across different industries. In addition, the rising number of the manufacturing countries would fuel the growth of the segment in the upcoming years.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the robotic flexible washer market is bifurcated into Standalone and Modular. The standalone segment garnered the highest revenue share in the robotic flexible washer market in 2021. The segment is driven by the advantages given by standalone washers, like easy & simple installation and maintenance-free operations. Along with that, there are many companies, which are adopting these kinds of robotic washers in order to attain better production.



End Use Outlook



By end-use, the robotic flexible washer market is classified into Auto Component Manufacturing, Heavy Machinery & Metal Working, Aerospace & Defense, and Others. Auto Component manufacturing segment recorded a significant revenue share in the robotic flexible washer market in 2021. The industry is propelled by the expansion of car component manufacturing and the widespread use of industrial robots in vehicle assembly lines. Growing government backing with somewhat stronger emission requirements stimulates the market for producing new cars with decreased fuel consumption, leading in an increase in demand for automotive parts.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the robotic flexible washer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the robotic flexible washer market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. Several companies compete with one another in the robotic flexible washer business, especially in high-potential areas like Germany and China, where the danger of competition is significant.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, ADF Systems,Ltd., BvL Oberflächentechnik GmbH, Cleaning Technologies Group, Dalian modern Auxiliary Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd., SBS Ecoclean Group, Fives Group, Stäubli International AG, Valiant TMS and Elwema Automotive GmbH



