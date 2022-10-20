Global Millet Snacks Market Is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global millet snacks market generated $2.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17263

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.7 billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 295 Segments covered Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in health concerns around the world Demand for healthy food Changing lifestyles and altered eating habits Increase in the use of millet seeds in snacks The growing demand for ready-to-eat foods with excellent nutritional value Opportunities Surge in the adoption of millets as a power food source Restraints Decline in the production of millet seeds due to limited farming area under millet seeds Inadequate primary processing at the village level Inflated cost of processed millet products

Covid-19 scenario-

The global millet snacks market witnessed a moderately negative impact during the pandemic.

Many of the consumers across the world demanded healthy and nutritious food for consumption. As millet snacks are a healthy source of nutrition, the demand for millet snacks increased considerably.

However, interruptions in the distribution channel and stagnated import and export activities affected the sales revenue of millet snacks in 2020.

The market is gaining traction in the post-pandemic period and is expected to grow at the same pace in future.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global millet snacks market based on type, age group, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17263

Based on type, the extruded products segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the overall millet snacks market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bakery snacks segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on age group, the millennials segment contributed to nearly half of the global millet snacks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the baby boomers segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of the generation X segment.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to three-fourths of the global millet snacks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the online segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the overall millet snacks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the North America market would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17263

The key market players analyzed in the global millet snacks market report include Milletsnacks.com, Healthy Master, www.sweetkaramcoffee.in, URBAN MONK PRIVATE LIMITED, Orgtree, Moon Foods, Urban Millets Pvt. Ltd., Native Food Store, HiYou, and Cicer Food Products.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global millet snacks market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Buy this research report: https://bit.ly/3CPMTd4

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.