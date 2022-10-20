Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market to Surpass US$ 173,886.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 54,385.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market:

The increasing use of telehealth services for diagnosis and treatment is expected to create opportunities for cloud computing and drive the global healthcare cloud computing market growth. For instance, in May 2022, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a branch of the U.S. government, provided US$ 16.3 million in grant funding to 31 grantees to improve and extend the telehealth infrastructure and capacity of Title X family planning clinics in 26 states such as California, Alaska, Indiana, Arizona, and Utah, among others in the U.S. Title X is the only government grant program completely committed to providing comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services to individuals in communities across the U.S.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/944

Key Market Takeaways:

The global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of growth strategies such as product launches by the key players in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Microsoft, a multinational technology business based in the U.S., launched its first industry-specific cloud product, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. The platform's features including data analytics and expanded telehealth capabilities, are intended to assist doctors in improving patient engagement and cooperation among health teams.

Among cloud deployment, private segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of private cloud services by the healthcare organizations. For instance, in September 2022, ClouWave, an independent cloud and managed services software hosting provider in healthcare, announced that the company launched OpSus Cloud Service with seven additional healthcare institutions.

On the basis of offerings, services segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the increasing launches of service platforms by market players. For instance, in June 2022, SecureKloud Technologies, a leading provider of cloud transformation solutions, announced the launch of a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering CloudEdge. This platform is fully secure and compliant and enables healthcare businesses to benefit from of automation to deploy holistic cloud work environments 10x more quickly and affordably.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global healthcare cloud computing market include IBM Corporation, Athenahealth, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Fujifilm Holdings, General Electric Company, AGFA Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., and Carecloud Corporation

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/944

Market Segmentation:

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Cloud Deployment: Public Private Hybrid

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Offerings: Services Platform as a service (Paas) Infrastructure as a service (Iaas) Software as a service (Saas) Hardware

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application: Clinical Information System Non-clinical Information System

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User: Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market, By Application (Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Administrative Data Analytics, and Research Data Analytics), By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Deployment (On Premise and Cloud Based), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Industry, and Research Institutions), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market, By Application (Payer Outsourcing (Hospital Information System, Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, Electronic Medical Records, and Other Types), and Providers Outsourcing (Revenue Cycle Management System and Healthcare Analytics)), By End User (Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, and Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter