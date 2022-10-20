The Global Remote Workplace Services Market size is expected to reach $67 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Workplace Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352771/?utm_source=GNW

The focus of remote work initiatives is on how technology is altering the kinds of tasks that individuals perform as well as how and where the work is completed.



The main objective of implementing remote workplace services in a firm is to produce an employee experience that is comparable to or better than working in an office environment. Remote workplace service enables businesses to successfully interact and collaborate with employees who work in an office, remotely, or in a hybrid environment. As a result of higher productivity and technological advancement, workplaces are becoming increasingly digitalized.



The remote work and hybrid work scenarios have compelled the need for executives to evaluate how other modifications to the employment paradigm can work for them. Open talent and flexible talent are broad concepts that apply to a variety of situations, such as local freelancers working on-site, globally dispersed online contractors, and innovation sourcing through competitions or tournaments. Conventionally, flexible models have been used for three things.



First, flexibility enables firms to adjust personnel levels up and down to accommodate changes in labor demand. Secondly, flexible models enable small-task outsourcing in circumstances where it would not be appropriate to hire a full-time equivalent and when the overhead associated with conventional temporary employment solutions would cause the project to stall or become unaffordable. Lastly, outside of standard hiring channels, flexible talent strategies give access to creative or diversified skill sets.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic is negatively hurting economies and numerous businesses in different nations as a result of travel restrictions, widespread lockdowns, and business closures. In order to provide the finest services to their customers, the vendors in the workplace services sector continued to operate remotely. Several market participants remained in a strong position to help their consumers through the crisis even during the pandemic. The use of remote working by enterprises has increased the trend for remote workplace services, and the COVID-19-induced economic instability fosters the market’s growth.



Market Growth Factors



Better Initiatives And Employee Engagement Along With Increased Productivity



A remote office provides a central platform from which all projects, corporate data, and apps can be accessed, thus saving time and enhancing employee satisfaction. The importance of well-being, especially emotional wellness, cannot be overstated for remote workers. Engagement levels may be negatively impacted by the serious issue of mental health. By showcasing the strengths of their employees and upholding the core principles of honesty and trust, employers may find advantages within the challenges. Coworker social distractions are less common for employees who work remotely, which can increase office efficiency.



Decreased Overhead Costs Of Services For Companies



Remote workers reduce the amount of real estate needed, suggesting that businesses pay substantially less on office space rental or acquisition. A remote worker also spends less on overhead costs such as computers, phones, electricity, air conditioning, and heating associated with maintaining an office. A corporation can save money on utilities and rent as they don’t need to rent a larger place because the bulk of its employees works from home. The digitalization of the workplace involves maximizing productivity with technology.



Market Restraining Factors



Increased Chances Of Security Breaches In Working Remotely



Since SaaS-based services are affordable, scalable, adaptable, and can be chosen based on the pay-as-you-use approach, SMEs favor remote workplace platform solutions. But there are security issues with cloud deployment elements, which might result in the leaking of vital corporate data. Additional security risks include account takeovers, insider threats, malware injections, shared vulnerabilities, unsecure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and data loss in platforms used for remote workplace services.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the remote workplace services market is categorized into solutions (unified communication & collaboration, unified endpoint management, and enterprise mobility management) and services (managed services and professional services). The services segment garnered a significant revenue share in the remote workplace services market in 2021. It consists of integration and implementation services, support and maintenance for training, and consulting services. These services assist businesses in successfully and efficiently aligning their digital workspaces.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of organization size, the remote workplace services market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The small and medium enterprises segment procured a substantial revenue share in the remote workplace services market in 2021. Despite having a small organizational infrastructure, SMEs are quickly implementing digital workplace services. It provides SMEs with a number of benefits, including improved client experiences, a shorter delivery time, lower costs, and higher staff productivity and corporate efficiency.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on deployment type, the remote workplace services market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premise segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the remote workplace services market in 2021. The IT department of the corporation oversees an on-premise remote workplace solution that is hosted on the organization’s property. It is still frequently chosen by IT professionals seeking better control over the data and software in use. It is also seen as a guarantee of high levels of security, and compliance as the traditional method of installing and running corporate software.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of verticals, the remote workplace services market is divided into telecommunication, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), IT & ITeS, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, healthcare, government, and other verticals. The telecommunication segment acquired a significant revenue share in the remote workplace services market in 2021. Broadband service providers will be under pressure to expedite their rollout in order to gain a competitive edge over rival service providers as a result of the rising demand for telecommunication.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the remote workplace services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region witnessed the largest revenue share in the remote workplace services market in 2021. The rising adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, bring-your-own-device (BYOD), and enterprise mobility management solutions, among others, is responsible for the expansion of the regional digital workplace.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited are the forerunners in the Remote Workplace Services Market. Companies such as HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), NTT Data Corporation and VMware, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Remote Workplace Services Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Wipro Limited, Atos Group, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Hewlett-Packard enterprise Company, HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini SE, VMware, Inc., and Unisys Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Remote Workplace Services Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: NTT DATA collaborated with Cognician, the go-to platform for activating behavior change. From this collaboration, NTT DATA aimed to enhance its delivery of practical and scalable solutions to mitigate the negative impact on information security caused by human error. The collaboration also boosted Cognician’s workforce readiness and risk management offerings.



Aug-2022: VMware partnered with NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software business. Through this partnership, the companies aimed at thousands of customers solve their multi-cloud challenges by effectively managing their enterprise workloads in any environment.



Jun-2022: Infosys collaborated with TK Elevator, one of the world’s leading elevator companies. Under this collaboration, Infosys consolidated and harmonized the global service desk and workplace operations.



May-2022: Wipro formed an agreement with Scania, a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Under this agreement, Wipro delivered streamlined support with increased automation and enhanced user experience through personalized services underpinned by real-time analytics to create a future-ready workplace for all Scania employees.



May-2022: IBM partnered with EY, a multinational professional services partnership headquartered in London, England. Through this partnership, IBM and EY established a new Talent Center of Excellence (COE). This COE was made as an initiative to help businesses around the world address some of the most pressing workforce challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee recruiting, retention, upskilling, and the need to transform HR systems technology at speed and scale.



Mar-2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) partnered with CEMEX, a global building materials company. Through this partnership, CEMEX aimed to accelerate its digital transformation and improve the employee experience for more than 40,000 people worldwide with TCS’s solutions. In addition, TCS helped drive the company’s global ‘Working Smarter’ initiative that aimed to adapt to evolving market needs, enhance operational resilience, and improve business agility.



Jan-2022: HCL Technologies, partnered with Sapience Analytics, a market leader in knowledge workforce management. Under this partnership, HCL enhanced and resold Sapience’s knowledge workforce management solution, which has been used by more than 90 companies across the globe. This partnership supported employee productivity improvement.



Aug-2021: HCL Technologies formed an agreement with Munich Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurers. Through this agreement, HCL created a next-generation digital workplace for Munich Re’s workforce. Under the agreement, HCL modernized and standardized workplace services for more than 16,000 employees of Munich Re in 40 countries.



Jun-2021: Atos formed a partnership with Huma, the digital health innovator. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to shift healthcare and clinical trials from hospital to home. The partnership focused on Huma’s modular platform which can power digital ’hospitals at home’ up to a national scale, as well as support pharmaceutical and research industries to run complex global decentralized clinical trials.



Jun-2021: IBM formed an agreement with Ssquad Global, an established IT services provider. From this agreement, IBM would be able to use the services of Ssquad to provide infrastructure support to one of its customers operating in the retail and consumer goods sectors with a presence in over 30 countries. Additionally, Ssquad deployed and delivered digital workplace and infrastructure support services to IBM’s undisclosed customers.



Feb-2021: HCL Technologies came into a five-year agreement with Airbus, a European multinational aerospace corporation. Under this agreement, HCL created a modernized digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for a majority of Airbus employees globally.



Jan-2021-Jan Atos collaborated with RingCentral, a cloud-communication solution provider. Under this collaboration, RingCentral launched the first release of Unify Office of Atos in the U.S. Unify Office combined RingCentral’s leading UCaaS product with Atos’ deep system integrator capabilities to create a single deeply integrated, and managed digital workplace.



Nov-2020: HP formed a collaboration with Erasmus Medical Center, the largest and one of the most authoritative scientific University Medical Centers in Europe. Under this collaboration, HPE Synergy and HPE Primera delivered a hybrid workplace experience, giving the Erasmus Medical Center’s staff faster and easier access to critical applications with a highly secure infrastructure. The solution also helped the laboratory carry out COVID-19 tests and critical antibody research with 5000 staff working remotely under the country’s COVID-19 guidelines.



Aug-2020: Wipro collaborated with Intel, an American multinational corporation and technology company. From this collaboration, Intel enabled Wipro to operate Wipro’s LIVE Workspace, a digital workspace solution with the Intel vPro platform. This collaboration aimed to help customers drive business continuity by enabling remote IT support and solutions, as they seek to keep employees productive amid social distancing boundaries and other remote-work limitations.



Aug-2020: IBM came into a partnership with Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Through this partnership, IBM and Workday aimed to deliver a joint solution that would help business and community leaders plan, schedule, and monitor a safe return to the workplace for employees.



Jun-2020: NTT DATA collaborated with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this collaboration, NTT and Microsoft focused on accelerating enterprise customers’ digital transformation with Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud solution to help accelerate business and increase workplace productivity.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2022: VMware unveiled a dedicated business unit with HCL Technologies. The business unit is aimed to help enterprises unlock the untapped value of multi-cloud and app modernization. The unit combines the power of HCL’s CloudSMART Framework with VMware’s Cross-Cloud services to help enterprises accelerate cloud transformation, scale cloud-native platform operations, and empower hybrid workforces.



Oct-2021: NTT DATA introduced Empowered Work, NTT’s vision for the future of work for both its clients and its own workforce. Empowered Work helps in creating an efficient, collaborative, flexible, accessible, inclusive, and sustainable work environment.



Jun-2021: Atos introduced Engaged Employee Experience. This solution encompasses the latest tools and technologies, consulting capabilities, and new and existing partnerships with leading experts in the field, all underpinned by clear decarbonization objectives. The product reinforced Atos’ position as a leading enabler in the frontier of work.



Mar-2021: Unisys Corporation introduced U-Pass, a COVID-19 testing and health management solution. U-Pass can help any public or private operation control who can access their environment, whether it’s a building, bus, ship, or plane. The solution combines comprehensive testing with a digital health passport and management services and is scalable to organizations of any size.



Jun-2020: Wipro unveiled a digital inspection solution to improve workplace safety and experience. The solution is available to clients both in perpetual or subscription-based license models, with no additional cost for mobility. This solution helps to evaluate readiness and support day-to-day operations through remote tracking of workplace inspections, quickly reporting non-compliances to ensure employee health and safety.



Jun-2020: Infosys launched ‘Return to Workplace’ solutions. The solution helps clients ensure the safety and wellness of their employees as they adapt to new ways of working amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cloud and edge-based solutions offer a comprehensive framework that enables enterprises to implement: Elevated Body Temperature (EBT) screening, Occupancy and workspace analytics, and Contactless biometrics among many other services.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2021: Capgemini took over Empired, an IT Services Provider. Through this acquisition, Capgemini aimed to strengthen itself as a digital, data, and cloud market leader, with extensive capabilities across the entire Microsoft technology product suite.



Nov-2021: Unisys Corporation acquired Mobinergy, which specializes in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Through this acquisition, Unisys delivered high-value UEM solutions to its clients and expanded its employee experience portfolio with the help of Mobinergy capabilities.



