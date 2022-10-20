Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Size is Projected to Reach $340.45 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.1%

New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Strategic Market Research, the Global Drug Delivery Devices Market size in 2021 was USD 239.2 billion, and by 2030 it will be USD 340.45 billion, with a 7.1% CAGR. The formulations, strategies, and techniques used to deliver chemical substances or drugs inside the body are referred to as drug delivery. This is used to treat, diagnose, cure, or prevent several diseases, including diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, bacterial and viral infections, and allergies. The materials most frequently used to produce drug delivery systems include ethylene vinyl acetate, silicone, polyurethane, acrylate hydrogels, and other biodegradable materials.



Drug Delivery Devices Market Insights:

By route of administration, the oral segment ruled the overall drug delivery devices market in 2020.

In 2020, the cancer segment held a significant position in the market on the basis of application.

On the basis of end-user, in 2020, the hospital segment ruled the market with the largest market share.

Regionally, North America ruled the overall drug delivery devices market, with a revenue share of around 34% in 2021.

Factors accelerating the Drug Delivery Devices Market growth :

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the biopharmaceutical industry's growth are driving the market's expansion .

The market for drug delivery devices is expected to augment by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, and other illnesses. The World Health Organization estimated that by 2020, chronic diseases would be responsible for nearly 75% of all fatalities worldwide, with developing nations accounting for 71% of deaths from ischemic heart disease (IHD), 75% of deaths from stroke, and 70% of deaths from diabetes.





The biopharmaceutical industry's rapid growth is resulting in the creation of numerous new drugs that are beneficial in the treatment of various diseases. The development of novel new drugs is aided by the growing investments made in clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies and the active role taken by various regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA.





Drug Delivery Devices Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Drug Delivery Devices Market segmentation has been performed on the basis of route of administration, Application, End-user, and region.

By Route of Administration:

Nasal

Inhalation

Injectable

Topical

Oral

Ocular

Others





By Application:

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Others





By End-User

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Services

Hospitals





By Region

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany





Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Rest of the World





LAMEA

Argentina

Israel

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South America

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

Rest of LAMEA

By route of administration, the oral segment ruled the overall drug delivery devices market in 2020. This is due to the growing popularity of oral drug delivery because it is painless, patient-friendly, non-invasive, cost-effective, and self-administered. Furthermore, most medicines are available in tablet, powder, and liquid forms and are typically administered orally. Therefore, the enormous availability of oral medications has accelerated the segment's growth.

In 2020, the cancer segment held a significant position in the market on the basis of application. The increased incidence of cancer is the main factor stimulating the growth of this market segment. Worldwide cancer cases are estimated to increase by 47% between 2020 and 2040. Globally, 28.4 million cases are predicted to be reported in 2040. Therefore, the main drivers of this market are the rising prevalence of different cancers like breast, lung, womb, and bowel cancer.

It is predicted that the cardiovascular segment will be the fastest-growing market segment during the projected time. This market segment is expanding as a result of the rising occurrence of CVDs in the population due to unhealthy eating habits and inactivity.

On the basis of end-user, in 2020, the hospital segment ruled the market with the largest market share. The expansion of this market was facilitated by the rising public and private sector investments in hospital construction. Furthermore, the segment's growth is being driven by the increase in hospital admissions rate.

Regionally, North America ruled the overall drug delivery devices market, with a revenue share of around 34% in 2021. This is due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases in the US, including diabetes, cancer, and CVDs. The US's rising healthcare costs and increased health awareness have accelerated the market's expansion. The growth of drug delivery devices in North America has been significantly aided by the increased awareness of the availability of numerous cutting-edge drug delivery devices, such as pen injectors and wearable injectors.

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size value in 2021 USD 239.2 billion The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 340.45 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.0 % The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 – 2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation By Route of Administration, By Application, By End User, By Region In terms of Route of Administration Ocular, Oral, Inhalation, Nasal, Injectable, Topical, Others In Terms of Application Diabetes, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular, Others By End-User Ambulatory Services, Home Healthcare, Hospitals. By Region North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and The Rest of the world Country Scope Canada, Mexico, US, Germany, the UK, France, India, Japan, China, etc. Company Usability Profiles Pfizer, Inc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Shenzhen (SiBiono) , GeneTech Company Ltd.(Hubei Tongji Benda Ebei Pharma), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, 3M, Johnson & Johnson Services, Antares Pharma, Inc, uniQure N.V,

Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Coverage

Key players in Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Medtronic Plc

Insulet Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim group

Consort Medical Plc

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Antares Pharma, Inc

Gene Tech Company Ltd.

Shenzhen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis AG

3M

Pfizer, Inc

uniQure N.V

Sulzer Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Becton Dickinson

Bayers AG

Recent Developments

On October 2022, NuGen Medical Devices Inc., a needle-free drug delivery pioneer, announced the launch of its InsuJetTM devices in Canada.





On October 2022, atai Life Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the start of a Phase one Proof of Concept clinical trial of the intranasal INB 01, which is a sol gel-based excipient drug delivery technology.





On October 2022, Becton Dickinson announced its collaboration with Biocorp on connected self-injection devices. They will use connected technology on self-administered medicines, such as biologics, to capture and transmit injection data and monitor patients' adherence to therapy.





