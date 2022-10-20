The Global Quartz Sink Market size is expected to reach $348.3 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quartz Sink Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352769/?utm_source=GNW

Sinks have a tap (faucet) with a spray function for quick rinsing and the ability to provide hot and cold water. There is also drainage to remove used water, and this drainage system may feature a strainer, a shut-off device, and an overflow prevention system. Sinks may also include an integrated soap dispenser. Particularly in kitchens, many sinks are incorporated into or placed close to countertops.



In general, a basin is referred to be a "quartz sink" if it is made of a thick stone and an acrylic polymer mixture. A stylish and durable composite sink is created by combining quartz stone and colored acrylic resin. Natural stone quartz is produced by applying pressure and heat over a long period to quartz crystals combined with sandstone. It is a very solid rock that has been crushed and blended in an 80% to 20% ratio with an acrylic emulsion that has been particularly created.



Quartz composite is offered in almost every sink bowl shape, including the D-bowl, rectangular, square, and round. Consumers can frequently use large cookware or bakeware, a large single-bowl sink is preferable. A tiny square or circular basin can be used as a prep sink or ornamental bar sink. For individuals who want to leave dishes to rest or prefer to prepare food over a sink basin without dirty dishes in it, multi-bowl sinks are easy and practical.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 has had an impact on almost every firm, and the long-term effects are anticipated to have an impact on industry growth over the course of the projected period. Due to labor shortages, disrupted supply chains, a scarcity of raw materials as a result of rules demanding a nationwide lockdown, and social isolation restrictions, the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the market for kitchen sinks. Traditional sink installation provided several extra challenges.



Market Growth Factors



Increased Home Decor Spending and Product Adoption in the Commercial Sector



Usual kitchen sink uses include cleaning dishes and utensils. The demand for kitchen sins has increased as a result of rising building activity, increased availability to clean water and sanitary amenities in emerging nations, and rising numbers of refurbishment projects in developed regions. Quartz is an exceedingly smooth material. It is not permeable like many other materials. It does not run the danger of getting food, oils, or acid stuck in the pores, which can wear out the user sink with prolonged usage and be difficult to clean.



Urbanization in Commercial and Residential Areas



The desire to build more attractive furnished homes and renovate outdated, traditional kitchens with modern fixtures and amenities has increased demand for water sinks in recent years. People are moving to cities in greater numbers as a result of increased urbanization in search of better transportation and health care. With an increasingly globalized world where travel has become faster, less costly, and more comfortable, the hotel industry has been flourishing.



Market Restraining Factors



Availability of Replacements on the Market



By blending acrylic resins and up to 70% crushed granite, granite composite sinks are made. Granite is thicker and more long-lasting than quartz alone because it contains feldspar, mica, and quartz among other minerals. It becomes even more resilient than a quartz composite sink when combined with resin. Granite composite sinks can withstand high temperatures, stains, and scratches. Additionally, they are entirely resistant to chemicals and are material-washable. Regular usage is unlikely to harm them in any way.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the Quartz Sink Market is segmented into Single Bowl, Double Bowl, and Multi Bowl. The double bowl segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the quartz sink market in 2021. It is due to the increase in customer demand for double bowl sinks because of their versatility and convenience of use. Customers may wash and rinse plates on both sides due to the double bowl sink’s ability to gather water from two distinct sectors. Additionally, major competitors in the worldwide market are taking important steps to meet the growing customer demand for double bowl sinks.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Quartz Sink Market is divided into Residential and Commercial. The residential segment procured the largest revenue share in the quartz sink market in 2021. Given its compact shape, simplicity of cleaning, and durability, quartz sinks are becoming more and more popular, which has contributed to the market’s good development prospects. The accelerated rate of urbanization and the rise in the number of residential building projects receiving government funding have both positively impacted the segment’s growth.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution channel, the Quartz Sink Market is classified into Online and Offline. The online segment registered a significant revenue share in the quartz sink market in 2021. The growth is anticipated to increase due to an increase in consumer interest in online shopping. The segment’s expansion is also anticipated to be fueled by several benefits provided by online sales channels including corporate websites and e-commerce portals, simple payment methods, quick delivery, and a large selection of items.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Quartz Sink Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment acquired a promising revenue share in the quartz sink market in 2021. The expansion is being fueled by increased buying power and an increase in the number of housing units in the area. Key businesses now have the chance to diversify their portfolio in the area and modify price plans in line with changing customer purchasing patterns.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Acrysil Ltd., Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.), Oliveri Solutions Pty Ltd (Fletcher Building), BLANCO GmbH + Co KG (Blanc & Fischer Family Holding), Kovinoplastika Lož doo (Alveus), Teka group (HERITAGE B), Franke Group (Artemis Holding AG), Ruvati USA, Dornbracht Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and Kohler Co.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Single Bowl



• Double Bowl



• Multi Bowl



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Acrysil Ltd.



• Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.)



• Oliveri Solutions Pty Ltd (Fletcher Building)



• BLANCO GmbH + Co KG (Blanc & Fischer Family Holding)



• Kovinoplastika Lož doo (Alveus)



• Teka group (HERITAGE B)



• Franke Group (Artemis Holding AG)



• Ruvati USA



• Dornbracht Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG



• Kohler Co.



