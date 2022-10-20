Industrial Coatings Market Size Witnesses a CAGR of 2.5%, to reach $116.0 billion by 2026 Globally, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 102.0 billion in 2021 to USD 116.0 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing demand for Industrial Coatings due to the increasing demand of environment-friendly coatings.

List of Key Players in Industrial Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) PPG Industries (US) Sherwin-Williams (US) Axalta coating systems LLC (US) Nippon Paint (Japan)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Industrial Coatings Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for environment-friendly coatings Opportunities: Attractive prospects for powder coatings in shipbuilding and pipeline sectors Challenges: Stringent and regulatory policies

Key Findings of the Study:

General Industrial end-use industry is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Industrial Coatings market. Asia Pacific is the largest Industrial Coatings market during the forecast period.

The general industrial coatings market has diverse end users and is tied to multiple industries. The drivers of the general industrial coatings market are population growth, improved standard of living, infrastructure growth, global GDP growth, and growth in the construction industry. Lighting fixtures, antennas, and electrical components are some of the powder-coated products used daily. Schools use powder-coated bleachers, soccer goals, basketball backstops, lockers, and cafeteria tables. In Corporate offices, powder-coated file drawers, computer cabinets, laptop computers, and cell phones are widely used. In residential houses, powder-coated baby strollers, cribs, playpens, car seats, toys, wagons, electronic components, gutters & downspouts, bathroom scales, mailboxes, satellite dishes, toolboxes, and fire extinguishers are used.

Asia Pacific is the largest Industrial Coatings market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. The development of the market is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investment across industries, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, and furniture. Key players are expanding their industrial coatings production in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. The advantages of shifting production to the region are the low cost of production and the ability to better cater to the emerging local markets.

