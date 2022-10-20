Bladder Cancer Treatment Drugs Market is estimated to surge to US$ 11.5 Bn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America is expected to capture the largest share of the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market and retain the same throughout the forecast period. The global bladder cancer treatment drugs market reached a size of US$ 2 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to surge to US$ 11.5 Bn by 2032, advancing at a high-value 17.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.



North America to Remain Global Market Leader

North America led the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The existence of a large target population, growing adoption of innovative therapies, and several product launches are projected to drive the bladder cancer treatment drugs market in North America during the forecast period.

According to GLOBOCAN data updated in 2020, around 85,000 new cases of bladder cancer were recorded in North America in 2020, with this figure anticipated to climb to 140,000 by 2040.

According to the American Cancer Society's 2022 update on "Key Statistics for Bladder Cancer," approximately 80,160 new bladder cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023.

Such alarming figures are anticipated to raise the demand for bladder cancer treatment, propelling the bladder cancer treatment drugs market in North America.

Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate in the bladder cancer treatment drugs market in the next few years due to a rise in bladder cancer cases, growing need for improved bladder cancer treatments and therapies, increasing awareness about cancer diagnosis, rise in health care expenditure, and developing health care infrastructure in the region.

Increasing bladder cancer cases, technological advancements, drug innovations with regard to the treatment of bladder cancer, government initiatives, rise in the aging population, and advanced health care services are expected to drive the market for bladder cancer treatment drugs.

Bladder Cancer Treatment Drugs Industry Research Segmentation

By Type:

Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

By Application:

Low-Grade Tumors

High-Grade Tumors

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others





Key Market Players

Some of the major companies manufacturing bladder cancer treatment drugs include Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Sanofi S.A. In addition, some of the other companies operating in the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market include Eli Lilly and Co, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Celgene Corporation.

