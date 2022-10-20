$40+ Billion Software Defined Security Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 28.6% by 2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Software Defined Security Market Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028- Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment Type (Cloud Based & On-Premises); Component (Software Platform, and Service); Software (Control Automation and Orchestration Solution, Security Compliance and Policy Management, Performance Management and Reporting, Others); Service (Professional Services, Managed Services); Application (Network Monitoring, Intrusion Detection, Firewall Control, Content Filtering & malware detection, and Others); End-User (IT & Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, BFSI, and Government)," the global software-defined security market size is projected to grow from USD 7.13 billion in 2021 to USD 40.73 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Software Defined Security Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 7.13 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 40.73 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 28.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Deployment Type Component Software Service Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Software Defined Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPTE00002330/







Global Software Defined Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Intel Corporation; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; VMware, Inc.; EMC Corporation; Palo Alto Networks; Fortinet, Inc.; Symantec Corporation; and Versa Networks, Inc. are among the key software-defined security market players profiled during the study. In software-defined security market, several other major companies were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the software-defined security market and its ecosystem.

In software-defined security market ecosystem, organizations extensively use software-defined security solutions because they offer speedier operations, real-time virus updates, and cost-effectiveness. With rising digitization, the use of cloud technology has grown dramatically over time, necessitating the development of more secure and cost-effective security solutions, boost the demand for software-defined security market. Furthermore, in the software-defined security market, in recent years, many companies have adopted business apps, BYOD guidelines and choose-your-own-device (CYOD) trends, and other technologies to make flexible work arrangements and extract higher employee output. The subsequently growing concerns about the integrity and confidentiality of organizational data bolster the demand for software-defined security market.





Creating a "cyber-secure nation" for enterprises and individuals is a major part of national cybersecurity strategies of several countries. A rise in the volume of confidential data being generated and a surge in cybercrime activities are the main factors favoring the software-defined security industry’s progress. The use of cloud technologies has grown significantly over time, propelling the demand for more dependable and affordable security solutions. Moreover, the proliferation of e-commerce, growing awareness of data protection, trend of bringing your own device (BYOD), and acceptance of managed security measures, contributing to the growth of software-defined security market. Several nations have issued strict guidelines for cybersecurity. For instance, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) India launched the Cyber Surakshit Bharat program to develop a strong cybersecurity ecosystem in India.

Further, the Singapore Cybersecurity Act mandates that businesses create a robust infrastructure to make cyberspace safer while fostering global alliances. Such government policies rolled out to reduce potential cyber dangers and attacks are anticipated to open new business prospects during the projected period in software-defined security market.

In the software-defined security market, North America is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries, a robust industrial base, and high technology adoption. The presence of fast-growing economies and surging implementation of automation, propelling the adoption of advanced security solutions, are among the prime factors driving the growth of the software-defined security market in North America. Inventory planning, demand planning, and supply planning are among the key areas wherein software-defined security is required in the region.





