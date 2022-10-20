The Global Pressure Washer Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Washer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Power Source, By PSI Pressure, By Application, By Water Operation, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352765/?utm_source=GNW

Pressure washers are more affordable and efficient at removing stains of mud, filth, and grime from either the surface of cars, buildings, furniture, and roads than conventional washers and detergents. Thus, they are heavily utilized in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



Water molecules have modest electrical polarity where one end is charged positively and the other is negative. This gives them a propensity to adhere to objects by themselves. Detergents (soap chemicals) make it easier for water to wash away gunge and grease, which improves how well water performs its function. Pressure or power washer comes in quite useful in multiple situations. It employs a focused, high-pressure stream of cold or hot water to make things dirt free. The fast-moving water strikes the soiled surface with tremendous kinetic energy, dislodging dirt and dust with a steady stream of tiny blows.



Using a pressure washer is relatively easier and more convenient. It’s just an electric motor-driven water pump. The main components of a pressure washer include an electric motor or gas engine, water pump, and high-pressure hose. The washer draws regular water from any faucet, accelerates it to high pressure with a pump, and then discharges it quickly through a hose. The hose’s end can be fitted with a variety of additional attachments for cleaning various objects. Other than these, a water faucet, cleaning tools, and attachment brushes are some more requirements to operate a pressure washer.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



A decrease in pressure washer utilization across many industries was noted. As the curbs have been lifted, the demand for pressure washers escalates slowly. The increasing number of washing stations and services especially for vehicles is the major driving force for the demand for pressure washers currently. Additionally, the global shutdown of production facilities has induced a slowdown in market expansion. Though the pandemic harmed the pressure washer market, it is predicted that pressure washer adoption will rise as a result of homeowners using them more frequently.



Market Growth Factors



Rising preference for cleaner and healthier surroundings



Governments from many nations are launching projects and making significant investments in infrastructure development. In both developed and emerging economies, the growth of the urban population, the number of residential and commercial construction projects, and expanding industrialization are some of the variables influencing infrastructure development. This is increasing demand for washers because it takes specialized equipment to thoroughly clean a building site.



Increasing use of pressure washers in residential settings



In residential applications, consumers typically favor conventional cleaning techniques or different cleaning solutions. Traditional cleaning techniques, on the other hand, take a long time, a lot of effort, and elbow grease. Residential customers are increasingly using pressure washers to clean a range of surfaces. These washers are appropriate for cleaning patio furniture, gardens, roads, and house siding. Such washers make cleaning up mud, dust, grime, and loosened paint simple, effective, and quick. The time-saving features of pressure washers also lead to the growth of the pressure washer market.



Market Restraining Factors



Limitations posed by availability of alternative cleaning methods



Pressure washers shoot out a lot of water at once, which may be excessive for some surfaces. Exterior surfaces that are under excessive pressure, like loose hardwood or loose vinyl siding, will come off, degrade, or even break due to the pressure of the water. Additionally, if the floor is painted, pressure washers might harm the paint and make it peel off. As a result, end users favor a variety of different cleaning techniques for a wide range of objects and surfaces. Sandblasting and cleaning by foam procedures are two substitutes that end customers favor. These factors hinder the growth of the pressure washer market.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the pressure washer market is bifurcated into portable and non-portable. The non-portable segment procured a substantial revenue share in the pressure washer market in 2021. The growth of this segment is boosted by the non-portable pressure washer’s employment in car washes and other vehicle cleaning stations. Additionally, since pressure washers are highly efficient, their use in cleaning trains and other government-owned sectors is also increasing.



Power Source Outlook



Based on power source, the pressure washer market is divided into electric, gas, and battery. The electric-powered pressure washer segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the pressure washer market in 2021. The product category is well-liked by consumers, particularly in the residential market, because of characteristics like light-weightiness and durability. The domestic market is where electric-powered pressure washers work best because there is less maintenance and no need for frequent fuel replacement.



Water Operation Outlook



On the basis of water operation, the pressure washer market is segmented into hot water and cold water. The cold water segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the pressure washer market in 2021. Pressure washers that use cold water are best for cleaning dried and non-slick dirt. A cold water pressure washer performs as effectively as a hot water pressure washer to clean a surface. Cold water pressure washers are made to be used continuously in industrial and commercial settings.



Pressure Outlook



Based on pressure, the pressure washer market is classified into 0 – 1500 PSI, 1501 – 3000 PSI, 3001 – 4000 PSI, and above 4000 PSI. The 1501 – 3000 pressure segment garnered a significant revenue share in the pressure washer market in 2021. This is a result of the increasing use of these versions for commercial vehicles, bicycles, and car washing. This unit of average strength is suitable for more demanding domestic tasks. Carpet cleaning to lawn cleaning can easily be done with a pressure washer of these pressures.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the pressure washer market is fragmented into commercial, residential/DIY, and industrial. The commercial segment garnered the largest revenue share in the pressure washer market in 2021. The usage of pressure washers at building sites and construction projects is giving the segment its growth. Additionally, the governments of several nations are making significant investments in the creation and extension of commercial infrastructure, which is also promoting the sector’s expansion.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the pressure washer market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the pressure washer market in 2021. Strategic partnerships between vendors and retail chains of industrial machines are being formed. To increase sales, they are also using other marketing techniques. Deere and Company, for instance, maintains numerous clubs. To retain its connections with significant businesses involved in the local distribution of industrial apparatus, including portable pressure washers, it maintains retail locations.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the pressure washer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region witnessed the largest revenue share in the pressure washer market in 2021. The segment in the region is being driven by increasing consumer spending power and high usage of various pressure washer types for tasks including car, grill, and patio cleaning. The use of pressure washers is also impacted by increased company investments, rising commercial and residential buildings, and rising government spending on infrastructure.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tennant Company, Generac Holdings, Inc., Nilfisk Holding A/S, Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Briggs & Stratton, LLC (KPS Capital Partners), Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Annovi Reverberi Spa, Mi-T-M Corporation, and FNA Group.



Strategies deployed in Pressure Washer Market



Nov-2021: Generac Power Systems expanded its global footprint by expanding its operations at its manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Trenton, South Carolina. This expansion assisted the company in promoting its distribution capacity in the southeastern United States.



Sep-2021: Briggs & Stratton acquired SimpliPhi Power, a California-based manufacturer of energy storage and management systems. From this acquisition, Briggs & Stratton propelled its growth into the energy storage system market. This acquisition expanded the business of Briggs & Stratton to offer a wide range of products that provide safe, dependable, and affordable energy solutions to a broader group of customers.



Aug-2021: Generac Power Systems announced the expansion of its geographical footprint by buying a new building and increasing its corporate operations in the Village of Pewaukee. The building is located adjacent to I-94 on Highway J, and it serves as Generac Power Systems’s Customer Contact Center. The office building accommodates approximately 300 employees in its 75,000 square-foot area.



Jun-2021: Generac Holdings took over Deep Sea Electronics Limited, an advanced controls designer and manufacturer. Through this acquisition, Deep Sea Electronics provided technical and engineering expertise to Generac Holdings and assisted in quickening the product roadmap for the future.



Apr-2021: Alfred Kärcher unveiled K Mini, the smallest pressure washer. This pressure washer has a maximum pressure of 110 bar and can discharge a maximum water volume of 360 liters per hour, which can even remove stubborn dirt. The K Mini only weighs 5 kilograms and is easy to handle. This product expanded the product portfolio of Kärcher pressure washers and is just as popular as the K 2 models.



Feb-2021: Nilfisk introduced Nilfisk Core, the next generation of high-pressure washers. The series presented four new high-pressure models – 125, 130, 140, and 140 In-Hand Power control. The series models a seamless Danish design and great quality and stands out from all others with its brand-new identity and inclusion of game-changing features. Each high-pressure model is revolutionizing the market of high-pressure washers in its own specific ways.



Aug-2020: The FNA Group expanded its geographical footprint by opening a 400,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Mesquite, Texas. The operations in this facility concentrated on consumer and professional product lines by utilizing enhanced assembly line designs and the latest robotic technology to increase efficiency.



Mar-2019: Stanley launched SW25, a professional pressure washer. This washer is most suited for use in the washer, truck wash, large cars, condominiums and commercial façades. The washer system contains a washer with an adjustable and rotating mouth, trigger gun, water filter, detergent reservoir, and cleaning needle.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Portable



• Non-Portable



By Power Source



• Electric



• Gas



• Battery



By PSI Pressure



• 3,001 – 4,000 PSI



• 1,501 – 3,000 PSI



• 0 – 1,500 PSI



• Above 4,000 PSI



By Application



• Commercial



• Residential/DIY



• Industrial



By Water Operation



• Hot Water



• Cold Water



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Tennant Company



• Generac Holdings, Inc.



• Nilfisk Holding A/S



• Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.



• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.



• Briggs & Stratton, LLC (KPS Capital Partners)



• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG



• Annovi Reverberi Spa



• Mi-T-M Corporation



• FNA Group



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352765/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________