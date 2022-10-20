Kevin Buchler to be Featured Speaker at EEMUA Storage Tank Seminar

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc. (Pink Sheets: INTK), a global nanoscience solutions and research leader, today announces that Kevin Buchler, the Company’s Director for the UK and Europe, will be a featured speaker at the EEMUA’s annual Storage Tanks Seminar scheduled to be held on Nov. 24, 2022, at the Rowton Hall Hotel, Chester, UK. The focus is on Tackling Challenges of Tank Storage Degradation, Inspection, Maintenance and the Energy Transition with an emphasis on Storage Tank Insulation.



EEMUA is an international organization with member activities spanning the globe. EEMUA works on behalf of its members to help improve the safety, environmental and operating performance of their industrial facilities in the most cost-effective manner.

https://www.eemua.org/home.aspx

EEMUA members and the attendees of this event are companies that manage process and power plants, utilities, offshore platforms, storage terminals and other industrial facilities.

https://www.eemua.org/tni/About-EEMUA/How-we-do-it/Work-areas-activities.aspx

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and product development leader. See the following links for more information:

www.industrial-nanotech.com

www.syneffex.com

www.talkingpaint.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise/update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Contact: Rodd Leeds

rodd.leeds@industrial-nanotech.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com