The Global Prefilled Syringes Market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period

This has increased the demand for prefilled syringes over traditional glass vials for packing prescription medications in the healthcare industry.



When a syringe is placed into a medicine vial to pull out a dose; it offers another possible admixture-related risk of contamination. The prefilled syringes lessen the danger of drug contamination. By removing this risk, pre-sterilized syringes improve safety and do not require additional on-site vial cleanliness and depyrogenation steps. The market for prefilled syringes is expanding as a result of factors including the expansion of home healthcare services, rising use of injectable medications, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a surge in the advantages of prefilled syringes over traditional vials. In addition, prefilled syringe-related technology developments aid in the market’s expansion.



Additionally, the development of biologics and biosimilars as well as the rise in demand for injectable medications in prefilled forms present profitable potential for market expansion. Prefilled Syringes guarantee the administration of a solution that is free of particles and can hold volumes which commonly vary from 0.25 to 5.0 ml. They are thus most appropriate for products injected subcutaneously or intramuscularly.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has impacted numerous domains of the business world. Because of the reduced danger of needle-stick injuries, prefilled syringes are more in demand than glass ampoules or any other extra needles. Hence, the producers have boosted the prefilled syringe manufacturing capacity in order to boost the COVID-19 vaccine output. Due to the surge in demand for home health care services, market participants have expanded their investments in resources and raw materials. Health care providers have adopted telemedicine, that assists to lessen face-to-face interaction, in response to innovative and numerous ways of providing the necessary quantity of care.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Number of Target Complaints and Improving Healthcare Infrastructure



Prefilled syringes are frequently utilized in the therapy of chronic illnesses that allow patients to self-administer medication, such as diabetes, heart problems, and autoimmune diseases. Due to this, the market for prefilled syringes is expanding as a result of the increasing incidence and occurrence of chronic or life conditions around the world. Considering the comfort and safety of using self-injection equipment, there is also a rising demand for it. Better use-controlled drugs like narcotics, lower injection costs by requiring less preparation as well as fever material, simple storage and disposal, eradication of vials overfill for products moved to syringes for direct diluents are motivating patients to opt for prefilled syringes for treatment.



Increasing Advancements in Prefilled Products for Biologic Drugs



The growth of the prefilled syringes market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for biological medications and expanding advances in injectable delivery systems. Top players have taken an interest in biological medications since they focus on disorders for which there are no or few effective treatments. For example, F. in April 2021 U.S.-based Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. The prefilled syringe of omalizumab known as Xolair has received FDA approval for its additional biologics application.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of Prefilled Syringes with Intertwined Safety Characteristics



Prefilled syringes improve patient safety by reducing the risk of accidental needle sticking and dangerous product exposure that may occur while drawing medication from vials. Prefilled syringes’ contaminated needles have been linked to blood-borne illnesses like HIV and HCV in similar people. Additionally, due to their difficult and expensive production process, the market presence of half prefilled syringes with interlaced safety elements is a serious problem.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the prefilled syringes market is divided into Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, and Others. Rheumatoid Arthritis segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the prefilled syringes market in 2021. The immune system of the body destroys its own tissue, especially joints, in rheumatoid arthritis. Internal organs are attacked in extreme cases. Joint linings are impacted by rheumatoid arthritis, which results in painful swelling. Along with that, there are many companies that are offering prefilled syringes for treating Rheumatoid Arthritis.



Therapeutics Outlook



By therapeutics, the prefilled syringes market is classified into Large Molecules and Small Molecules. Small molecules segment procured a significant revenue share in the prefilled syringes market in 2021. The term "small molecule prefilled syringe" refers to the pharmacological formulation of such small molecule medications that are sold in prefilled syringes. Prefilled small molecule syringes have become an alternative to conventional dose forms including tablets and capsules. Glass, plastic, or polymer syringes that are empty are filled with a solution of the active pharmaceutical ingredient.



Material Outlook



On the basis of material, the prefilled syringes market is bifurcated into Glass-based and Plastic-based. Glass-based segment procured the largest revenue share in the prefilled syringes market in 2021. It is because prefilled syringe technology has advanced, more people are using them, there are more chronic conditions, and utilizing prefilled syringes has more advantages than using normal vials. Glass syringes are simple to operate and, for medical experts, test for any particulate contaminants. Glass is a trustworthy choice because of its clarity and inertness, which guarantee the safety of the dose.



Design Outlook



Based on design, the prefilled syringes market is segmented into Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes, Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes and Customized Prefilled Syringes. Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the prefilled syringes market in 2021. This is because demand for prefilled syringes is rising, there are more advantages from using them, and chronic diseases are becoming more common. Single-chamber prefilled syringes provide many benefits over vials, including improved API use with less overfill, less material needs, very little drug waste in clinical studies, and ease of and disposal.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the prefilled syringes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Europe emerged as the leading region in the prefilled syringes market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an upsurge in the demand for prefilled syringes, the accessibility of cutting-edge healthcare facilities with skilled medical personnel, a boost in the number of R&D activities combined with a significant existence of important players, and a rise in government investment in the medical system.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic plc are the forerunners in the Prefilled Syringes Market. Companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Prefilled Syringes Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Medtronic PLC, Nipro Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Vetter Pharma, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Prefilled Syringes Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2022: Gerresheimer formed a partnership with Zollner Elektronik, a provider of electronic manufacturing services. This partnership aimed to provide pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech companies their conceptual design, development, and manufacturing capacities for drug delivery & medical technology systems, like complete electronics, from one single source



Jun-2022: BD came into a partnership with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, a major chemical company. This partnership aimed to improve prefillable syringe technology for biologic drug delivery. In addition, the companies would investigate further development of Oxycapt, an innovation from MGC that would combine what it calls the best of plastic and glass for plastic syringes.



Jun-2022: Vetter signed an agreement with Microdermics, a Vancouver-based medical device company. This agreement aimed to develop innovative and proactive ways with the objective of improving patient convenience and compliance in mind.



Apr-2021: West Pharmaceutical Services came into a partnership with Venus Remedies Ltd, the Haryana based pharma company. This partnership aimed at the adoption of the NovaGuard SA Pro safety system, which is a single-use accessory for prefilled ISO standard 1mL long staked-needle syringes.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2022: BD launched a next-generation glass prefillable syringe (PFS). This PFS sets a new standard in performance for vaccine PFS with the latest and tightened specifications for cosmetics, processability, contamination, and integrity. The latest BD EffivaxTM Glass Prefillable Syringe is developed in collaboration with top pharmaceutical companies to fulfill the complicated and evolving requirements of vaccine manufacturing.



Jun-2022: West Pharmaceutical Services launched its new Daikyo Crystal Zenith 2.25mL Insert Needle Syringe System. This product is a technologically innovative cyclic olefin polymer containment and delivery system that would provide an alternative to glass, mitigating the risk of breakage and decreasing the chance of contamination, particulates, and extractable.



May-2022: Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions introduced PLAJEX 0.5mL Luer Lock Silicone, a pre-fillable polymer syringe for low-dose applications such as ophthalmic drugs. This product is developed for challenging low-dose Pre-Filled Syringe (PFS) products, which would make it suitable for high-value drug applications like intravitreal injection, thus allowing users to provide a safe, easy-to-use, and efficient treatment option for patients with ophthalmic disorders.



Oct-2021: West Pharmaceuticals unveiled its new offering for the Indian domestic market, NovaGuard SA Pro Safety System. This system is a single-use accessory for pre-filled ISO standard 0.5mL staked needle syringes.



Oct-2021: BD unveiled BD SCF PremiumCoat plunger stopper in collaboration with Aptar Pharma. This product is a syringe plunger stopper developed to complement the injection of biologics into subcutaneous tissue with a 1mlL pre-filled syringe.



Apr-2021: Nipro released Nipro D2F pre-fillable glass syringes, a range of safety systems compatible with Nipro pre-fillable glass syringes. This launch would expand the company’s portfolio. Needle-Trap is compatible with Nipro’s high-quality D2F pre-fillable glass syringes.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Vetter received the manufacturing authorization for its new site in Rankweil, Austria. The Austrian facility would boost the company’s capacity in the key field of process development and clinical manufacturing of Phase I and II injectables for customers.



Nov-2020: Terumo Corporation expanded its geographical footprint by constructing additional production facilities for pre-filled syringes at the headquarters plant of Terumo Yamaguchi D&D Corporation, a Terumo subsidiary. Terumo Yamaguchi D&D Corporation would manufacture drug-device combination products like Hulio*1 for the treatment of diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, and Teribone 28.2 µg subcutaneous autoinjector*2 for osteoporosis.



Approvals and Trials:



Apr-2020: Bayer received approval for Eylea Pre-Filled Syringe from European Medicines Agency. Bayer is made available via an ’efficient and convenient’ drug delivery procedure in Europe.



