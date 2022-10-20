The Global Postal Automation Systems Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Postal Automation Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352763/?utm_source=GNW

The number of packages and shipments is now steadily growing, mostly as a result of more consumers purchasing online.



As a result, there is a growing need for trustworthy and effective methods for sorting packages and sending them on time. From pre-sorting to sequencing, postal automation technologies streamline the whole mail processing process. These systems lower fixed costs while raising service standards. They also aid in raising competitiveness, quality, and profitability. Postal automation systems need routine hardware maintenance, software updates, and yearly upkeep. These technologies lessen the need for hand mailing, which lowers labor expenses.



The postal system is a system that allows anyone to send a letter, package, or parcel to any addressee, whether they are in the same country as the sender or abroad, with the expectation that it will be delivered by the best practice of regularity, speed, and security. It is almost always under the control of a government or quasi-government organization. The sender prepays for the service using a straightforward pricing structure based on weight and, in certain countries, the needed speed of delivery.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the ensuing lockdown limitations compelled firms of all sizes to embrace remote working methods, which pushed businesses to undergo digital transformation in several end verticals. The pandemic has had a serious impact on several markets, slowing down key industries. The pandemic has had a detrimental effect on the marketplace. The trade sector is severely affected by the pandemic, which also has influenced the fall of the industrial and raw material industries, which in turn has an impact on the market for postal automation systems.



Market Growth Factor



Increase in The E-Commerce Sector



Millions of orders are now processed daily due to the expansion of e-commerce and online shopping. The daily distribution of numerous packages to users has made it necessary to automate postal and parcel handling to provide items to customers effectively. The market for parcel and postal automation systems is being driven by factors like enhanced delivery accuracy and tracking as well as greater fulfillment efficiency. As a large number of shipments would require the adoption of an effective parcel automation system, the high volume of package exchanges is anticipated to drive the postal automation industry ahead.



Increasing the Integration of Advanced Technology



Modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, machine learning, and others are anticipated to be extensively used in automation. AI has several advantages, including better data management, customized experiences, predictive analysis, and real-time help. Retailers may maintain contact with their consumers by using chatbots, virtual assistants, and other AI technologies. Customers are informed of sales and promotions, which boosts business profitability. By collecting and analyzing data from previous transactions, AI has made it possible for businesses to offer more personalized client experiences.



Market Restraining Factor



High Initial Expenditures and Maintenance Costs



The entire postal system will need to be automated, which will cost a substantial number of moneys given that the entire procedure will be digitalized and that different hardware and software will need to be installed. The automated system will also require ongoing maintenance, servicing, and replacement once it is installed, increasing the variable cost. Due to the high installation and maintenance costs associated with the postal automation system, market development may be hindered over the forecast period as businesses look for ways to cut back on or avoid this additional price.



Technology Outlook



Based on the Technology, the Postal Automation Systems Market is segmented into Culler Facer Canceller, Letter Sorter, Flat Sorter, Mixed Mail Sorter, Parcel Sorter, and Others. The parcel sorter segment acquired the highest revenue share in the postal automation system market in 2021. It is because sortation is the procedure that uses a variety of software-controlled devices to identify the goods on conveyer systems and direct them to the desired destination.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Postal Automation Systems Market is divided into Hardware, Software, and Services. The service segment registered a substantial revenue share in the postal automation system market in 2021. It is due to the rise in demand for services like domestic and international mail enrollment, transport monitoring, mail item trying to sort, customs controller area processing, document creation for domestic and international mail, content delivery for a tracking site, mail item monitoring, sorting center operations report, and many others are thought to be the cause of the growth.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Postal Automation Systems Market is classified into Commercial Postal and Government Postal. The government segment garnered the highest revenue share in the postal automation system market in 2021. To satisfy the growing consumer demand, the governmental postal services concentrate on upgrading the network, bringing in new technology, and streamlining operations. As an illustration, the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced the introduction of USPS Connect in February 2022.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Postal Automation Systems Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment acquired the largest revenue share in the postal automation system market in 2021. The growing implementation of the most recent technology in postal services and the presence of major market participants in the area are credited with the expansion. Additionally, the industry is expanding as a result of enterprises adopting automation due to increased labor prices and labor shortages.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Lockheed Martin Corporation are the forerunners in the Postal Automation Systems Market. Companies such as NEC Corporation, Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Toyota Industries Corporation), Leonardo SpA are some of the key innovators in Postal Automation Systems Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Toyota Industries Corporation), Pitney Bowes, Inc., Körber AG, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, NEC Corporation, Interroll Group, Fives Group, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation and SOLYSTIC SAS.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Postal Automation Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2022: Fives came into a partnership with Caja Robotics, a leading provider of robotic and flexible goods-to-person solutions. Together, the companies would share know-how as well as technical expertise and a deep understanding of customer requirements and market demands, which would strengthen their position as key players in warehouse automation.



May-2022: NEC Corporation came into a partnership with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. This partnership aimed to introduce its modernized, IP metro commercial network to complement the current demand for more capacity as well as future requirements driven by 5G and FTTx.



Mar-2022: Vanderlande formed a partnership with RightHand Robotics, a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions. This partnership aimed to fulfill the demand for general merchandise warehouses and distribution centers on a global scale.



Nov-2021: Leonardo signed an agreement with Elettronica, a manufacturer of car radios for the civilian consumer market. This agreement aimed to jointly design solutions and offers to efficiently respond to the rising challenges that are emerging in the domestic, European, and international markets.



Feb-2021: Leonardo extended its collaboration with AirSupply. This collaboration aimed to harmonize and enhance digital collaboration with its suppliers within the group.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2022: Pitney Bowes launched its Designed Delivery platform that includes new regional delivery options. This platform utilizes the Pitney Bowes modular Global Ecommerce network to configure bespoke services based on the requirements of direct-to-consumer logistics teams. This latest product would mark an essential juncture in the growth and maturation of the Global eCommerce business.



Jun-2022: Pitney Bowes released its SendPro Mailstation franking machine in the UK. SendPro Mailstation’s features consist of a built-in scale to weigh mailings, an integrated 4.3in full-color touchscreen along with notifications and how-to guides, Royal Mail’s barcoding system Mailmark to offer automated postage rates updates; and presets to boost mail processing.



Feb-2022: Pitney Bowes introduced PitneyShip Pro, a cloud-based sending solution. This solution is developed to scale across all employees disregarding where they work, with its fast set-up need of minimal IT support.



Jun-2021: Interroll released a new MX 018V Vertical Crossbelt Sorter. Through this launch, Interroll would make it easier for system integrators and their end customers to enter the world of automatic crossbelt sortation solutions.



Mar-2021: Interroll introduced a new sorting system on the market. Developed on the proven mechanical design principles of Interroll sorters, the latest Split Tray Sorter would make sure the highest availability, long service life, and fast payback times for the automatic sortation of conveyed goods that weigh up to 12 kilograms.



Jul-2020: Pitney Bowes unveiled its SendPro+ and SendPro C systems in the UK. This solution is an all-in-one shipping and mailing solution, which would make it easy for companies to opt for the best value sending option for every letter or parcel with Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2022: Körber took over Siemens Logistics’ global mail and parcel business. The acquisition would boost the group’s growth opportunities and support its market offering as a global partner to the supply chain and e-commerce industry.



Nov-2021: Pitney Bowes acquired CrescoData, a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business in the commerce space. This platform is state-of-the-art technology and is a perfect support to the company’s SendPro shipping offering.



