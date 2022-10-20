Date 'Til You Drop: Couple Chases Speed-Dating Records

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couple.com, the pioneering video-date platform that connects singles across the globe, will attempt to claim several speed-dating records by hosting a free Date 'Til You Drop online event on Nov. 3 at 7pm ET in honor of National Sandwich Day.

Yes, National Sandwich Day.

The event, which is "located" virtually and open to people across the globe, aims to connect and couple-up a record number of singles … on a record number of video-based speed dates … for a record amount of time.

"Couple strives to celebrate singlehood and the pursuit of love in a big way every day," said Couple CEO Ryan Beswick. "But now and again, it's fun to go bigger. And our Date 'Til You Drop event is certainly that."

Hundreds of daters are expected to participate in the online event, which won't end until all but 25 people have dropped. And love isn't the only thing on the table (though there will be plenty of that - get ready, City Hall!); over 300 prizes valued at $20,000 are up for grabs:

Most attendees will win a $10 Subway gift card and 1,000 Couple Coins (Couple's in-app currency that can be used to purchase experience upgrades).

The final 25 participants will win a $250 Amazon gift card and 100,000 Couple Coins.

But why National Sandwich Day?

"As a dating app, we live and die by the strength and predictability of our matching engine," explained Beswick. "But even we have to admit that, sometimes, love is wonderfully random. And what's more random than a national holiday dedicated to stuffed bread?"

"Plus," he joked, "people are going to be hungry after ten hours of dating. They're going to need a little sammie."

Singles ages 18+ who are interested in dating 'til they drop can register for the free event at couple.com.

