AutoVitals Partners With Honest-1 Auto Care

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoVitals, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to automotive repair and maintenance shops, announced today its partnership with Honest-1 Auto Care. Honest-1 is the nation's only ESA-compliant, Eco-Friendly Auto Care chain offering a full range of automotive services and repairs.

Through this partnership, AutoVitals will act as the exclusive Shop Success Solution for Honest-1, providing franchisees with digital vehicle inspections (DVI), shop workflow management, CRM and two-way texting capabilities, technician dispatching, and streamlined customer communication.

In a statement, Michael Cowan, Honest-1 CEO, said, "Over time, Honest-1 has developed a set of core best practices that we believe helps ensure our franchisees maximize their shop's success. It's clear that the AutoVitals solution is best in class when it comes to increasing average repair order and engaging shop customers through targeted and relevant messaging. AutoVitals also helps us maximize overall shop efficiency by automating our standard shop processes with easy-to-use workflow software. We're thrilled by the results that many of our shops already get by relying on AutoVitals, and we have no doubt that this partnership ensures every Honest-1 shop will have the opportunity to reach its full potential in terms of profitable growth."

Beyond helping Honest-1 in its mission to provide the best service with the lowest impact on the environment by enabling paperless shops, this partnership further demonstrates how beneficial the AutoVitals solutions are for franchises, independents, and large multi-location organizations. "I'm so impressed by the diligence Honest-1 shows in developing and rolling out operating best practices for their franchises. It's obvious that they will go to great lengths to ensure Honest-1 shops will achieve the profitable growth they deserve, given all the hard work shop owners and employees put into their businesses," said Jon Belmonte, AutoVitals CEO. "We really value being partnered with such a like-minded organization."

By integrating the AutoVitals auto repair shop software into current workflows, businesses can almost immediately cut down on wasted technician hours and increase car count. The digital solutions also provide auto repair shops the ability to take their online presence to the next level with minimal effort, enabling them to reach a wider audience. With the help of AutoVitals, shops big and small can improve operations and their bottom line.

About AutoVitals: AutoVitals is the leading provider of integrated software solutions for managing automotive shop workflow, internet marketing, and motorist engagement. The company's solutions automate every touch point of the vehicle repair transaction with motorists and enable efficient shop management. AutoVitals' platform includes digital inspections, automated service reminders, consumer engagement, repair status updates, POS integration, educational videos, sales-to-technician communication, and real-time integration to repair data/POS. Learn more at www.autovitals.com.

