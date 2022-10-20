Acquired Orphan Blood Disease Market reach a growth of US$ 21.5 Bn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acquired orphan blood disease market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% and value of US$ 21.5 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 8 Bn in 2022. North America is expected to remain the leading regional market through the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.



“Increasing Per Capita Income in Developing Nations”

At present, the per capita income of people living in developing countries is increasing at a noticeable speed that further bolsters their capacity to spend more on advanced healthcare solutions. The factor is likely to increase sales avenues in the global acquired orphan blood disease market.

The emergence of novel therapies is expected to open up new avenues for industry players. Moreover, in many emerging markets, for instance, India is also anticipated to create various new growth opportunities in the market while contributing to the demand avenues.

“Increasing Prevalence of Blood-Related Diseases in North America”

North America is anticipated to hold a dominating position in the market owing to the rising count of blood-related diseases in the region. In addition, increased R&D investment in novel drugs and growing access to healthcare insurance facilities, especially in the U.S. are estimated to influence growth opportunities in the regional market.

After North America, Europe is also expected to grow at a noticeable speed in the years ahead due to the presence of well-structured and advanced healthcare solutions. East Asia and South Asia & Pacific regions are projected to grow at a rapid pace owing to increasing government initiatives for effective healthcare facilities and rising healthcare infrastructure. The presence of a larger patient population in the regions is expected to drive demand opportunities in the regional markets.

Acquired Orphan Blood Disease Industry Research by Category

By Therapy:

Recombinant Factor

Immunoglobulin Infusion Therapy

Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists

Others





By Disease Indication:

Acquired Agranulocytosis

Acquired Hemophilia

Acquired Von Willebrand Syndrome

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Market Players

Key companies operating in this market are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Some of the other companies operating in this market are Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Incyte Corporation, and CTI BioPharma Corp.

