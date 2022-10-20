The Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market size is expected to reach $29.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352762/?utm_source=GNW

As a result, they no longer need to attend hospitals and clinics as frequently to get oxygen. For individuals with persistent respiratory diseases, a portable oxygen kit has medical oxygen stocked at levels sufficient for a couple of days. Nasal tubes, oxygen masks, or oxygen rebreathers are used to deliver oxygen to the patient after it has been stored inside a portable oxygen cylinder.



There are several sizes of portable oxygen kits. While larger cylinders retain more oxygen and last longer, smaller oxygen kits contain less oxygen and require more frequent refills. The size of a cylinder and its intended use depends on the patient’s activity and the medication that the doctor has prescribed. Portable oxygen tanks are substantially lighter due to the lightweight components they are constructed of a more streamlined design. In the past, cylinders were made of steel, reinforced, and could contain up to 30 pounds. Portable variants, which frequently had wheels, could be tricky to move. Modern portable and lightweight oxygen tanks are made of aluminum.



In the latter half of the 1970s, medical oxygen machines were created. They were initially designed as a way to supply a constant flow of oxygen for the home without the use of bulky tanks or frequent deliveries. Portable versions were created by manufacturers starting in the 2000s. POCs now deliver between one to six liters per minute of oxygen according to the patient’s breathing rate after dependability improvements since their first introduction. The most recent models of continuous flow (CF) units weighed between 10 and 20 pounds, while intermittent flow-only devices ranged in weight from 2.8 to 9.9 pounds.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The portable oxygen kit market is anticipated to increase positively as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. People all over the world have been severely harmed by the coronavirus, mostly their respiratory systems. People now use home-based medical gadgets, like portable oxygen kits to control their health and shield themselves from infection. Additionally, due to a shortage of oxygen during the pandemic, a significant number of COVID-19 patients from low- and middle-income nations required oxygen. The market for portable oxygen has witnessed a huge increase in demand as a result.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing burden of respiratory disorders throughout the world



One of the leading causes of mortality all over the world is respiratory disorders. As respiratory diseases are more common, portable oxygen concentrators have grown in popularity. The well-known respiratory condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) causes the airflow channels in the lungs to constrict, limiting the amount of oxygen given to the body’s circulating blood. An oxygen concentrator is a piece of medical equipment that can save the lives of such patients because it is more portable and user-friendly than other oxygen devices available in similar circumstances. These are a few of the factors driving the market ahead.



Rapidly rising geriatric population all over the world



In every country all over the world, the number of elderly people is growing quite rapidly. In 2020, there will be roughly 727 million people worldwide who are 65 or older, according to the United Nations Organization. This population is expected to more than treble to approximately 1.5 billion people by 2050. According to estimates, the proportion of elderly people in the population throughout the world would increase from 9.3% in 2020 to 16.0% in 2050. By the middle of the century, one in six people would be 65 or older across the entire planet. Population aging is a phenomenon that refers to the increasing number and proportion of elderly people in the world’s population. Moreover, there were 703 million people across the world aged 65 or older in 2019. The number of elderly people worldwide is predicted to reach 1.5 billion by 2050.



Market Restraining Factors



Risk of explosion and fire that can be caused due to oxygen



Through connected breathing tubes that are inserted in the nostrils or through a mask, the patient receives pressured oxygen from the tank. These types of oxygen tanks are frequently used in medical facilities, such as clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes, but they are also utilized by consumers for in-home as well as portable use. However, when handling or dropping portable oxygen tanks, there is a chance of explosions, which could result in serious and even fatal injuries. The oxygen cylinder may catch fire upon a specific level of impact, resulting in an internal flash fire and the aluminum tank bursting. Due to the magnitude of the explosion and debris from the exploding canisters, the owner and bystanders may suffer severe injuries or perhaps die.



End-User Outlook



By End-User, the Portable Oxygen Kit Market is segregated into Healthcare, Home Applications, Aerospace and Automotive, and Others. In 2021, the aerospace and automotive segment garnered a significant revenue share of the portable oxygen kits market. The market is anticipated to develop as more portable oxygen kits are used in the aerospace and automotive industries. This is a result of the widespread use of these kits in disaster-prone areas, fast cars, and the battlefield to keep pilots and drivers breathing while they are operating their vehicles.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Portable Oxygen Kit Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America witnessed the biggest revenue share of the portable oxygen kits market. The primary driver of the portable oxygen kit industry in the North American region is the higher prevalence of a number of lung diseases in the regional countries. The regional market is also being aided by government initiatives including the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) permission for the use of portable oxygen kits during air travel and the increased prevalence of severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease caused by unhealthy lifestyles. All of these factors are driving the regional market for portable oxygen kits.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Worthington Industries, Inc., Inogen, Inc., Teijin Limited, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, Inc. (First Reserve), O2 Concepts, LLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot, Inc.), and Nidek Medical Products, Inc.



