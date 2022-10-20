The Global Pet Boarding Market size is expected to reach $28.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Boarding Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Services, By Pet Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352760/?utm_source=GNW

If the dog or cat enjoys interacting with other animals and humans, a pet boarding facility is a great choice.



For pets, who may require more exercise and socialization, daycare facilities with more cage-free time throughout the day are perfect. By fostering social relationships, which is beneficial for their long-term wellbeing, a pet may also eventually benefit their health. These experts take on the role of pet parents while their dog is being boarded, making sure they are taken care of until pet owners return to pick them up.



This would involve giving the puppy enjoyment, exercise, and activities, as well as food or medicine (if required), all according to the instructions, and trying to make sure that the puppy feels at home. If everything the dog likes and needs is accessible, they will feel at ease while staying at the boarding facility.



Professionals are increasingly choosing to delay starting families or forego having kids altogether. More and more pet owners are nurturing their animals like children. Pets are becoming more than simply members of the family. Sometimes they serve as the family. People are willing to spend money to have their loved ones treated in a setting that is similar to their own.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the pet services industry, especially in 2020. Owing to lockdowns and social distance standards, pet services have closed or had restricted access, which has had a detrimental impact. According to PocketSuite, a mobile-first, business management platform for pet service providers, main players saw a large decline in appointments & payment volume at the beginning of the pandemic. But as things are getting back to normal just like pre-COVID phase, people started work from office and hence, the demand for pet boarding services would accelerate in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors



Growing trend of a pet companion



Numerous benefits of owning a pet include improved health. They may increase opportunities for people to interact with others, go outside, and exercise. Regular pet interaction and walks can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. Pets can aid in the management of loneliness and anxiety by offering company to people. It has been shown in several research that being around dogs makes people happier and less unhappy. Therefore, connecting with pets provides short-term psychological and physical benefits that are evident instantly.



Expanding working population is creating more demand for pet care services



There is an increase in the working professionals across various developing and developed nations. Due to this, people have to move out of their homes and worry about their pets’ health and care. This has contributed to the popularity of pet boarding services in the market. Pets learn a lot of new things that they never would have learned before due to the boarding services. For instance, when people board a new pet, they need to get to know their personality, learn how to get along with them while also respecting their boundaries, and ensure that they are getting enough food, getting enough sleep, and continuing to lead a healthy lifestyle.



Market Restraining Factors



High fees of pet boarding would hamper the market growth



The high cost of pet boarding is one of the main factors impeding the market’s expansion. The cost of opting for a daycare facility to take care of a pet is high. Additionally, the price of these facilities increases when specific instruction is involved. It may be exceedingly challenging for people in both developed and underdeveloped nations to train their dogs. A pet could also get sick or hurt at any time, and veterinary treatment can be quite expensive. Moreover, the parent needs to account for the price of preventative treatment, such as the cost of immunizations, spaying or neutering, and yearly checkup costs.



Services Outlook



Based on services, the pet boarding market is divided into Group Play Sessions, Exercise, Poolside Daycare, Pet Sitting, and Others. The exercise segment recorded the largest revenue share in the pet boarding market in 2021. Dogs who exercise regularly stay in better physical condition and exhibit fewer behavioral issues including excessive licking, chewing, barking, digging, and certain other anxiety-related activities. As a result, pet owners request exercise activities at boarding facilities, which is predicted to drive development of the exercise category in the pet boarding market.



Pet Type Outlook



On the basis of pet type, the pet boarding market is segmented into Dog, Cat and Others. The dogs segment acquired the highest revenue share in the pet boarding market in 2021. Dogs are among the most widely kept pets by pet owners worldwide. One of the most prevalent domestic animals is them. They are also regarded as among the nicest household pets and are sometimes referred to as man’s greatest friends because they so kindly extend their friendship and companionship to others. They are extremely bright and have no trouble connecting with an animal-loving staff member. This makes it simpler to reassure them of their safety even when pet owners aren’t there.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the pet boarding market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific acquired a significant revenue share in the pet boarding market in 2021. One of the most significant and great potential regions for the pet boarding sector is Asia-Pacific. This region is home to a variety of developed nations like Australia and Japan as well as developing nations like China and India. Owning a pet, giving it special attention, and spending money to care for it are often seen as indicators of social standing and delicacy, which helps to promote the rise of the pet boarding sector.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Best Friends Pet care, Inc., Camp Bow Wow (Mars, Inc.), Carey Pet & Home Care, Dogtopia Enterprises, LLC, Barkefellers, Puss ’n’ Boots Boarding Cattery Pty Ltd., Urban Tails Pet Resort and Pet Station Group.



