Zinc Acetate Market Size Worth $230.28 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global zinc acetate market is expected to grow from USD 152.35 million in 2022 to USD 230.28 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Zinc acetate is a healthy supplement. It is essential for the proper growth, functioning, and development of the body. It helps to improve immunity, stimulates wound healing, and controls acne and skin infections. It also reduces colds and reduces the progression of age-related diseases. It functions by balancing the amount of Zinc in the body for everyday functions. Zinc acetate may also enhance the treatment of Wilson's disease; it is a genetic disorder in which extra copper builds up in the body. Zinc acetate reduces the absorption of copper in the intestine and increases its excretion from the body. Therefore, all the above factors drive the market growth during the projection period.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global zinc acetate market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Market Growth & Trends



Zinc acetate salt generally appears as a dihydrate and is commonly utilized in medical preparations. A white crystalline salt with a light acetic smell and an astringent taste are the properties of Zinc acetate. Zinc acetate usually appears in powdered or flakes, or plate form. Zinc acetate is also used in dietary supplements and chemical synthesis applications. Zinc acetate is used as a filling material in pharmaceutical formulations like topical gels, lotions, and subcutaneous injections. The substantial increase in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to push the market for zinc acetate. Apart from pharmaceutical applications, industrial applications like ethylene acetate manufacturing and wood preservative are also expected to work as critical drivers for the zinc acetate market in the projection period. Considering broad spectrum usage, the market for zinc acetate is expected to grow substantially in the developing economies during the prediction years.



Zinc Acetate Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 234 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 230.28 million Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Asia Pacific region is having the highest market share of 35.2% in 2021. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled TIB Chemicals AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectrum Chemical, Merck KGaA, Kerry Group Plc.,Jost Chemical Co.,GFS Chemicals Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation,Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Celtic Chemicals Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Findings



• In 2022, the dihydrate segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.2% and market revenue of 82.57 million.



The type segment is divided into anhydrous, and dihydrate. In 2022, the dihydrate segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.2% and market revenue of 82.57 million. Zinc acetate dihydrate is just one of the high purity zinc salts which are lot-to-lot uniform and have deficient levels of heavy metals. Zinc is an important mineral that must be absorbed in less amounts to keep humans fit. An everyday zinc intake is needed to maintain a constant state due the body has no technical zinc storage system.



• In 2022, the dietary & medicine segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 24.5% and market revenue of 37.32 million.



The application segment is divided into analytical reagent, chemical, wood preservative, dietary & medicine, and others. In 2022, the dietary & medicine segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 24.5% and market revenue of 37.32 million. The segment contains zinc acetate as a feed and food additive for making capsules, animal feed, tablets, astringents, supplements, and lozenges.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Zinc Acetate Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global zinc acetate market, with a market share of around 35.2% and 53.62 million of the market revenue in 2022. Asia Pacific's zinc acetate industry will likely achieve significant growth due to the profitable pharmaceutical and medical industries. The increasing health awareness of regional consumers has increased the consumption of dietary supplements.



Key players operating in the global zinc acetate market are:



• TIB Chemicals AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Spectrum Chemical

• Merck KGaA

• Kerry Group Plc.

• Jost Chemical Co.

• GFS Chemicals Inc.

• FUJIFILM Corporation

• Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.

• Celtic Chemicals



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global zinc acetate market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Zinc Acetate Market by Type:



• Anhydrous

• Dihydrate



Global Zinc Acetate Market by Application:



• Analytical Reagent

• Chemical

• Wood preservative

• Dietary & Medicine

• Others



About the report:



The global Zinc Acetate market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



