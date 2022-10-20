TRANSWESTERN TAPS PETER CONTE TO DIRECT NATIONAL LABORATORY + LIFE SCIENCES PRACTICE

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Real Estate Services announces that Peter Conte has been named to direct the firm’s national Laboratory + Life Sciences advisory group, which draws on the firm’s integrated platform to provide agency leasing, tenant advisory, asset services, capital markets and research services to life sciences tenants and building owners.

Conte leads a dedicated, full-service life sciences team of nine regional leaders located in offices throughout the U.S. Transwestern’s Laboratory + Life Sciences advisory group has completed transactions for a wide range of companies and properties, including BioMed Realty, Marker Therapeutics, Genesis (South San Francisco), Ilume Innovation Center (North Scottsdale, Arizona), and the Landmark at Eastview (Westchester County, New York).

“Peter’s distinctive background, combining experience in commercial real estate, biotechnology and banking, uniquely suit him to lead our efforts in this burgeoning sector,” said Tom Lawyer, President, Transwestern Real Estate Services. “His unsurpassed knowledge of the space, combined with his hands-on, consultative approach, has earned him the trust and long-term partnership of established life sciences companies and startups, as well as building owners and investors.”

Conte joined Transwestern in 2015 and is a Senior Vice President in the firm’s San Francisco office, where he continues to lead the Bay Area life sciences team, in addition to his new national role. Before embarking on his 20-year career in commercial real estate, Peter worked in research with the USDA and as a post-graduate Research Associate for the cancer research laboratory of Lexrite Laboratories, a privately run biotech connected to the University of California, Davis, gaining direct experience that benefits his life sciences clients. He has also held broker roles at other commercial real estate firms and worked in Wells Fargo’s Builder Division.

“Demand for life sciences facilities has been outpacing supply in the leading markets of San Francisco, Boston and San Diego for some time now, which has created exciting opportunities in emerging markets, such as Houston, Raleigh-Durham, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and New York City,” said Conte. “Transwestern has proven experience in delivering creative, customized real estate solutions that support the mission-oriented business goals of life sciences companies, as well as unique insight gained by working with clients across the commercial real estate spectrum, whether it be brokerage, asset services, development or investment management.”

Conte earned a bachelor’s degree in integrative biology, genetics from the University of California, Berkeley, and is a LEED Accredited Professional. He sits on the board of the City of Hope, a cancer treatment and research center, and is chair for the Athletic Committee at the Olympic Club.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

# # #

Attachment