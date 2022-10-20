New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Massive Open Online Course Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351339/?utm_source=GNW

The global massive open online course market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $12.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%. The market is expected to grow to $40.61 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34%.



The massive open online course market consists of the sale of massive open online courses by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide a cost-effective and flexible method to learn new skills, enhance careers, and deliver high-quality educational experiences on a large scale.The massive open online course is a free web-based distance learning program designed for massive student groups from various locations.



It offers readily available online materials produced by subject experts in their individual fields of study.



The main types of components of a massive open online course are XMOOC platforms and CMOOC platforms.The XMOOC platform is used on very large MOOC platforms, utilizing specially designed platform software that allows for the registration of very large numbers of participants, enables software providers to collect and analyse student data, and allows for the storage of on-demand digital materials and automation of assessment procedures.



The different courses include humanities, computer science and programming, and business management that are used by several end users, such as high schools, undergraduate, postgraduate, and corporate.



North America was the largest region in the massive open online course market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the massive open online course market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



A growing preference for online learning across the globe is contributing to the growth of the massive open online course market.Online learning refers to education delivered through the internet.



It is a learning environment that uses the internet to connect students from various backgrounds and viewpoints using computers, laptops, cell phones, and high-speed internet connections.Due to the rise of the internet and new technologies and the revolution of online education, the preference for learning is shifting from traditional to an online learning environment, which drives the demand for a massive open online course market.



For instance, according to the impact report published by Coursera, a US-based online educational services company, in 2020 online course enrolment numbers increased by 32% and peaked at 189 million registrations. Therefore, the growing preference for online learning across the globe is contributing to the growth of the massive open online course market.



New innovative products have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the massive open online course market.Major companies operating in the massive open online courses sector are focused on introducing innovative products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in 2020, Udacity, a US-based online learning platform company, launched a new range of MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) on a variety of topics, including HTTP and web servers, self-driving foundations, and iOS app-making courses focusing on decentralizing learning.



In July 2021, 2U Inc., a US-based educational technology company, acquired edX for a deal amount of $800 million. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening 2U Inc.’s capabilities and creating opportunities to reach and serve more students and universities globally. EdX is a US-based non-profit, open-source online learning platform company that offers online courses from more than 130 member institutions.



The countries covered in the massive open online course market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

