Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2022

The global organic personal care market is expected to grow from $16.73 billion in 2021 to $18.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The organic personal care market is expected to grow to $26.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The organic personal care market consists of sales of organic personal care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the external parts of the body, including skin, nails, hair, lips, and external genital organs, to keep them clean, protect them from germs, prevent bad odor, and change their appearance.Organic personal care refers to the ingredients included in personal care products that are made to meet the same standards as organic food.



Organic personal care products include no harsh chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers, and the products are made up of only natural materials.



The main types of products in organic personal care are skin care, hair care, oral care, nail care, fragrances, and others.Skincare refers to the range of products that support skin integrity, enhance its appearance, and relieve skin conditions.



Skincare includes specialists, cleansing and exfoliating, waxing, laser hair removal, moisturizing, and applying makeup to enhance a person’s overall appearance. Organic personal care products are used by men and women customers and are distributed by hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialist retail stores, online retail stores, and others.



North America was the largest region in the organic personal care market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the organic personal care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing preference for organic products is the key factor driving the growth of the organic personal care market.Organic beauty products primarily consist of certified organic ingredients with various medicinal benefits and no or minimal side effects that meet privacy standards.



Consumer demand for organic goods has perhaps had the most measurable impact on the organic personal business to date.Companies are developing new products and reformulating existing offers that largely incorporate organic products to capitalize on the expanding ""land-to-face "" movement’s huge growth potential.



For instance, in July 2021, a survey carried out by Prodge, a US-based marketing and consumer insights platform, showed that 34% of consumers preferred to buy natural and organic skincare when given the option to do so. Hence, increasing preference for organic products will propel the growth of the organic personal care market going forward.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the organic personal care market.Major companies operating in the organic personal care sector are focused on investing in new product innovations to establish their strong presence in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Beiersdorf AG, a Germany-based personal-care products company, launched personalized face care with the launch of the new brand O.W.N. The launch of O.W.N. strengthens companies’ focus on organic, personalized skincare innovations, based on individual needs and scientific findings. O.W.N uses artificial intelligence and is built around a proprietary algorithm that brings together Beiersdorf’s profound 140 years of skincare expertise and consumer knowledge.



In March 2021, Croda, a UK-based company that provides a complete solution for personal care brands, acquired Alban Muller International for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition expands Croda’s portfolio of sustainable active ingredients for customers in the personal care market.



Alban Muller is a French-based company specializing in the development of natural and botanical personal and beauty care products.



The countries covered in the organic personal care market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

