AllStars Digital Continues Market Push with Listing on BitMart Exchange

AllStars Digital (ASD) AllStars Digital, the world’s first digital sports trading exchange, has announced its partnership with BitMart to list ASD's forthcoming native $ASX token. ASD is a blockchain-based platform that uses proprietary pricing and benchmark indices for building an accurate and transparent ranking system for performance-based digital asset valuations. BitMart is a global cryptocurrency exchange that allows users in 180+ countries to buy and sell over 1,000 digital currencies and tokens.

$ASX provides holders with extensive utility across the entire AllStars Digital ecosystem. This includes VIP access to all AllStars trading products, both traditional and digital, and to exclusive fantasy games, sporting NFTs, Metaverse activations, and stake-and-earn opportunities.

AllStars Digital CEO Youssef Mechahouri commented on the partnership by saying: “To deliver the benefits of sports-based digital asset trade and investment, concerted efforts and synergies of compatible businesses are required. Only then can we drive mainstream adoption of these assets for the thousands of millions of fans of popular sports like cricket, football, basketball and e-sports. Exciting times lie ahead as we move forward with our new listing on BitMart and we’re confident about the impact it will have across our target audiences and markets around the world.”

According to Akash Gharu, the CPO of AllStars Digital: “AllStar Digital’s technology has already been successfully applied in the traditional financial markets. By combining quantitative computation with blockchain, we can deliver fundamental value rankings for the performance of sports athletes. With these in place we are providing a new generation of sports traders with access to an exciting range of speculation opportunities in markets that never existed before. As part of our user onboarding initiatives, we have already released fan-focused educational overviews of our product and utility token. With our partnership with BitMart now in place, we will ensure that as many participants around the world have access to these opportunities, and we’re hugely excited about building out our services and products over the weeks and months ahead.”

The AllStars Digital mission is to democratize trading on the performance of sports stars via a digital economy based on a brand new, customized blockchain token ($ASX). The ASD trading platform will launch in time for the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar in November and the project recently partnered with Aurora Chain to ensure robust performance, security, and cross-chain compatibility for all of ASD’s new services, offerings, and investment opportunities.

For more information about AllStars Digital, please visit www.allstars digital.io.

About AllStars Digital

AllStars Digital is on a mission to democratize trading on the performance of sports stars via a digital economy based on a brand new customized blockchain token - the AllStars Coin ($ASX). After studying the industry, listening to target audiences and spending two years developing a truly groundbreaking product, AllStars Digital is now on the launchpad. The AllStars Digital trading platform will launch in November 2022, in time for the kick off of the most celebrated sporting event on the planet, the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar. The team believes that its thousands of existing global followers, and many millions more traders, sports fans and crypto enthusiasts alike are going to love it!





