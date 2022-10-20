CRN Names CBT as a Winner in the 2022 IoT Innovators Awards

Orange, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named CBT a winner in the 2022 IoT Innovators Awards.

CBT is a recognized leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, most notably for its role as the integration leader at Texmark Chemicals’ Refinery of the Future, which won Best Ecosystem Project at the 2021 PTC Partner Network Awards. In addition, CBT has been tied to large-scale IoT projects with Fortune 50 companies across multiple verticals, including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, construction, and healthcare. Unlike a traditional systems integrator, CBT bridges the gap between information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT), becoming a trusted partner of companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, PTC, RealWear, and more. In addition to the 2022 CRN IoT Innovators Award, CBT was also named CRN Solution Provider 500 and Tech Elite 250 in the same year.

CRN’s sixth annual IoT Innovators Awards pay tribute to North American solution providers that have displayed an aptitude for not only developing transformative Internet of Things solutions but also helping their customers adopt and implement those offerings to great effect.

IoT Innovation Awards winners exemplify the vast potential of IoT technologies, using their considerable technical expertise and services prowess to provide their customers with IoT implementations that unlock powerful data, solve IT challenges and deliver desired business outcomes.

Every year, CRN pays particular attention to the organizations that work to make IoT a key part of their larger digital transformation portfolios. IoT facilitates the collection and use of crucial data to provide actionable business insights. Organizations honored with this year’s IoT Innovators Awards have demonstrated a consistent ability to develop powerful new IoT solutions that add ongoing value for their customers.

“What a testament to CBT’s early entry into all things IoT and our diligence in sustaining through thick and thin! We are honored to be named again to the CRN IoT Innovators Award for the 6th consecutive year,” said Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO, and CTO of CBT. “We have been recognized since the inception of this award, a testament to the hard work of the extended CBT team and our ecosystem partners to keep our solutions at the forefront of the industry and ensure our customers’ success. It has taken an immense amount of investment and years of ‘roll up your sleeves’ front-line work to persevere in the pioneering aspects of IoT. CBT is proud to lead the charge, delivering the value customers require as they start their digital transformation journeys.”

“This year’s IoT Innovators Award winners have once again demonstrated creativity and business savvy when it comes to building IoT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As always, award recipients are chosen based on their ability to develop forward-thinking IoT solutions, adapt those solutions for large-scale commercial use, and help their customers implement those offerings so they can exceed conventional expectations and drive innovation in their respective industries. Congratulations to all the 2022 IoT Innovation Award winners!”

The IoT Innovators Award list is featured online at www.crn.com/IoTinnovators .

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of the Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2022 CBT, Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Attachment