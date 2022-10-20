Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Growing at CAGR of 12.2% and value US$41 Bn in 2022 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is valued at US$ 41 Bn in 2022 and is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 12.2% and reach US$ 130 Bn by the end of 2032.



The United States itself accounts for 31.3% share of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market. Furthermore, arcade studios are the most popular and account for 26.1% share of the market.

The worldwide family/indoor entertainment centers market is relatively fragmented with many large and small-sized market players vying for a significant revenue share.

The availability of numerous new and distinctive entertainment and celebration options at family/indoor entertainment centers for parties, birthdays, events, and casual celebratory gatherings, among others, is expected to promote the growth of global family/indoor entertainment centers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

According to The Journal of Pediatrics, a US-based journal article from March 2021, children and youth spends the majority of their time playing mobile games, which is an average of 15 hours per week, and mobile gaming accounts for nearly 60% of global gaming.

The United States controls 31.3% share of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market.





Market Landscape

Leading players are implementing multiple tactics such as land lease agreements, strategic agreements and contracts, mergers and acquisitions, arrangement of private celebrity performances, collaboration with numerous event management vendors, and acceptance of sophisticated technology to offer more varied experiences than competing companies in the global family/indoor entertainment centers market.

In October 2021, the Walt Disney Company announced an amusement lineup for the Walt Disney Resort in the United States. Disney's 'Star Wars: Galactic Star-cruiser' arrived at the Walt Disney Resort, offering a two-night, fully-immersive adventure experience for all ages. The star-cruiser houses the Halcyon, the Launch pods, the Atrium, the passenger's cabin, the Bridge, the engineering room, and the Silver-C -Lounge, providing guests with a captivating Star Wars experience in Disney's very own Galaxy.

In July 2020, Scene 75 acquired Macy's at Tuttle Crossing to create an indoor amusement park. The corporation has invested UD$15 million to renovate the two floors into one of the biggest family entertainment centers in the United States.

