New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lipid Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351356/?utm_source=GNW

A., Beiersdorf AG, Neutrogena Corporation, L’Occitane International S.A., Thesis Beauty, Eminence Organic skin Care Company, Natura Cosméticos S.A, Burt’s Bees Inc, Weleda AG, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Fancl Corporation, Eminence Organic Skincare Inc., DHC Corporation, Shanghai Pechoin Daily Chemical Co Ltd., JALA Group Co. Ltd., and Shea Terra Organics LLC.



The global lipid market is expected to grow from $13.07 billion in 2021 to $14.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The lipid market is expected to grow to $19.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The lipid market consists of sales of lipids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for providing insulation, digestion, and increased bioavailability.Large chemical molecules known as lipids are classified as derivatives of fatty acids or closely related substances.



Although lipids are typically insoluble in water, they are highly soluble in organic solvents and alcohols. They are mostly used in the cosmetic and food industries, as well as in nanotechnology.



The main types of lipids are omega-3, omega-6, and medium-chain triglycerides (MCT).The omega-3 lipids are important fatty acids present in fish oil, particularly salmon and other cold-water fish, that work to decrease cholesterol and LDL levels in the blood.



The different products include phospholipids, glycolipids, and cholesterol that are used in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutrition and supplements, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the lipid market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the lipid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The lipids market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lipids market statistics, including lipids industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with lipids market share, detailed lipids market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lipids industry. This lipids market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Increasing demand for nutritional supplements is expected to drive the growth of the lipid market going forward.Supplementation helps to fulfill the increased nutritional needs of a more active lifestyle or medical condition.



Lipid-based nutrient supplements refer to products where the majority of energy is provided by lipids and include protein, energy, essential fatty acids, and micronutrients.Increased access to high-impact health and nutrition services for mothers and children, as well as nutrition supplies to promote children’s growth and development, is driving the demand for the lipid market.



For instance, in 2021, UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund), a US-based agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide, spent $175.6 million on nutrition items that are safe, effective, and cost-efficient. Among these, 44,554 metric tonnes of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) were shipped to 59 countries, with 67% originating in program nations. 433.2 million vitamin A capsules, including 383.8 million pills as CIK to 68 nations 665 million sachets of various micronutrient powders were given to 38 countries. Therefore, the demand for nutritional supplements is driving the demand for the lipid market.



New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the lipid market.Major companies operating in the lipid market are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in October 2021, Bunge, a US-based agribusiness and food company, launched NuliGo, a specially structured medium-and long-chain triglyceride (sMLCT) that promotes muscle growth and maintenance.It is a plant-based lipid business.



With NuliGo, Bunge Loders Croklaan delivers an ingredient created via insights from clinical nutrition into sports nutrition and active aging categories.



In December 2021, DSM, a Netherlands-based chemicals company, acquired Vestkorn Milling AS for a deal amount of $67.74 million (€65 million). This acquisition is another step in DSM’s ambition to establish an alternative protein company, and it would complement DSM’s breakthrough CanolaPROTM rapeseed protein isolate, which will be commercially launched next year. Vestkorn Milling AS is a Norway-based company that produces plant-based foods and beverages, which include vitamins, algal lipids, and minerals to improve nutritional value.



The countries covered in the lipid market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________