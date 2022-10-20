FlexCold Launches to Revolutionize and Modernize Cold Storage and Food Logistics Warehousing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexCold, a leader in revolutionizing cold storage warehousing with end-to-end expertise, today announced the grand opening of its first facility, on October 20. The Jacksonville facility, which will span more than 150,000 square feet and offer 25,000 pallet positions, is strategically located three miles to the port, and centrally located to population growth centers, enabling greater speed and reduced transportation costs from location to location.



The Jacksonville facility is divided into four primary areas: two convertible rooms that can be used for refrigerated or frozen products; a freezer room where temperatures are maintained below zero degrees; and a blast freeze room where products like poultry can be frozen to zero degrees within 36 hours. USDA and FDA inspections are provided on-site as well.

As Florida’s number one container port, Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) provides accessibility to more than 98 million consumers within one day’s drive and direct ocean services to 140 ports in 70 countries. FlexCold is within minutes of the Blount Island terminal, which recently completed its harbor deepening project that increased the water depth to 47’, allowing for larger ships and more frequent sailings. FlexCold’s Jacksonville facility also offers the following:

70’ deep chilled loading dock area with 27 bays and 18 reefer plug-ins

Both cooling and freezing with temperatures ranging from -10 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit

On-site blast freezing is available, with a capacity of up to 12 loads per day

Comprehensive import/export services

As an organization, FlexCold’s primary competitive advantage comes from its ability to pair best-in-class-expertise across real estate, technology, and deep operational insights helping to optimize the cold storage process; from how the land is developed, to design of the building, and where and how food is stored and moved.

“With a unique, expert-driven perspective on how to maximize efficiencies, supported with our people-centric culture, we can provide customers with unparalleled flexibility to meet their cold storage challenges today, and well into the future,” said FlexCold President, Craig Turner. “We’re thrilled to have opened our first FlexCold facility here in Jacksonville.”

FlexCold’s state-of-the-art, pallet-dense, and energy efficient facilities are cost-effective and customer-focused alternatives to aging legacy facilities. Its mobile racking system which utilizes unused space has increased storage capacity by 45%, compared to traditional systems, and 50’ clear height reduces average travel time. Additionally, the deeper dock eases congestion and inefficient product moves. Lastly, the refrigeration system is roof-mounted, freeing valuable floor space. FlexCold’s optimized design connects the needs of its tenants with contemporary technology that effectively increases labor productivity, decreases energy consumption and decreases overall operational costs.

About FlexCold

FlexCold is a leader in revolutionizing cold storage warehousing and logistics with end-to-end expertise. The company’s ground-up, customer-centric culture provides customers with personal, flexible, and nimble service in strategic locations that are advantageous to today’s evolving food landscape. With the average age of cold storage infrastructure more than 40 years old, FlexCold’s unique solutions, including partnerships, create efficiencies that support its customers’ growth. For more information, visit https://flexcold.com

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for FlexCold

949.981.0757

josh@fikacollective.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fd8bb35-4592-4c89-b00e-153465a23b75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2263523e-a292-4359-bc34-00ca1d811ef8