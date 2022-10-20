New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dispensing Pharmacy Packaging Machine Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351360/?utm_source=GNW





The global dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market is expected to grow from $1.73 billion in 2021 to $1.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market is expected to grow to $2.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.



The dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market consists of sales of dispensing pharmacy packaging machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in preparing medications and nutraceuticals for secure distribution.Pharmacy packaging entails properly positioning the medications in order to preserve and keep their therapeutic efficacy.



Packaging improves the product’s overall appearance of quality and aids in permitting strong branding, which promotes the success of businesses.



The main types of dispensing pharmacy packaging machines are fully automatic and semi-automatic.Fully Automatic is designating a system, device, or machine whose function is completely automatic.



The speed used is a low speed, standard speed, and high speed. The functions are filling, wrapping, mixing and split, and other functions.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dispensing pharmacy packaging market in 2021. The regions covered in the dispensing pharmacy packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising growth of biopharma is expected to propel the growth of the dispensing pharmacy packaging going forward.Biopharma refers to medical drugs produced using biotechnology.



Pharmaceutical packaging machinery provides efficient solutions for preparing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products for distribution. For instance, according to HCP detection, an International organizational website for detecting host cell proteins data, The global biopharmaceuticals are increasing and the forecast for 2023 is estimated to reach USD 341.16 billion. Therefore, the rising growth of biopharma is driving the dispensing pharmacy packaging machine market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in dispensing pharmacy packaging machines market.Major companies operating in dispensing pharmacy packaging machines to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, ATS packaging machinery, an Italy-based company operating in dispensing pharmacy packaging machines market launched a new Gemini capping machine.This new machine has been developed with Siemens machine control technology and includes features such as providing preventative maintenance and remote diagnostics and service support and is suitable across a wide range of industrial applications including pharmaceuticals.



It is also suitable for dispensing pumps that work with maximum flexibility.



In July 2022, BD, a US-based medical technology company acquired Parata Systems for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of Parata systems builds on BD’s legacy and experience of seamlessly integrating teams to drive future growth and innovation.



Parata Systems is a US-based company operating in dispensing pharmacy packaging machines.



The countries covered in the dispensing pharmacy packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

