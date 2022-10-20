New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351362/?utm_source=GNW





The global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market is expected to grow from $130.26 billion in 2021 to $158.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market is expected to grow to $354.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%.



The internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare market consists of sales of IoT services for healthcare industry by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that combines wireless communication, sensing and positioning technologies, cloud, and the data and security services to provide an improved preventative healthcare as well as the diagnosis, cure, treatment, and monitoring of health conditions. IoT in healthcare helps in the remote monitoring of the patients to smart sensors integration into medical device by keeping the patients safe and healthy and helps the physician to delivers proper care towards the patients.



The main types of internet of things in the healthcare market are medical devices, systems and software, and services.Medical devices refer to any instrument or a related object that the producer intends to be used in combination for a medical purpose.



The various connectivity technologies include cellular, wi-fi, near-field communications, satellite, bluetooth, and zigbee. The various applications include telemedicine, clinical operations, workflow management, inpatient monitoring, medication management, and other applications used by clinical research organizations, government institutions, research and diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of smart devices and wearables in healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare market going forward.A smart device is an electronic device or a connected device that can connect, share, and communicate with its owner and other smart devices.



Wearable and smart devices can increase the accuracy of health information while also encouraging healthier behavior in individuals using IoT technologies, resulting in significant improvements in their health and lower healthcare expenditures.For instance, according to the Times of India, an India-based newspaper published in April 2022, from just a little over 200 million connected devices in India in 2019, the sweep of IoT coupled with the rapid digital transformation during the pandemic brought the number of connected devices to over 2 billion in 2021.



Therefore, the increasing adoption of smart devices and wearables in healthcare is driving the internet of things in the healthcare market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare market.Major companies operating in the IoT in the healthcare market are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals manufacturer operating in the IoT in the healthcare market, unveiled around 60 innovative technology solutions, underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to help transform healthcare delivery, including patient screening, diagnostics, therapy planning, guidance, and monitoring. ulrichINJECT CT Motion uses automated syringeless technology to help workflow efficiencies. Digital expert access is a real-time virtual solution, integrated into imaging devices.



In January 2022, Claroty, a US-based cyber-physical systems (CPS) security firm for industrial, healthcare, and enterprise contexts, acquired Medigate for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Claroty is ideally positioned to secure the extended Internet of Things (XIoT) by providing unrivaled visibility, protection, and threat detection for all linked enterprises through a single integrated solution.



Medigate is a US-based company offering an IoT security platform for healthcare providers, allowing them to safely deliver connected care.



The countries covered in the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

