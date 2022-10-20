New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Search And Rescue (SAR) Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351365/?utm_source=GNW





The global search and rescue (SAR) equipment market is expected to grow from $78.91 billion in 2021 to $80.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The search and rescue (SAR) equipment market is expected to grow to $90.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%.



The search and rescue (SAR) equipment market consists of the sale of search and rescue equipment products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to locate trapped people during search and rescue operations for those hurt in accidents, fires, and other urgent circumstances.



The main types of search and rescue (SAR) equipment are rescue equipment, search equipment, communication equipment, technical equipment, planning equipment, and other equipment.Rescue equipment refers to equipment used to rescue passengers in case of an emergency.



The platforms include airborne, marine, and ground-based. These are used in combat SAR, urban SAR, and industrial.



North America was the largest region in the search and rescue (SAR) equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the search and rescue (SAR) equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing terrorism and insurgency are expected to propel the growth of search and rescue equipment going forward.Terrorism is viewed as a means of achieving a political goal, whereas insurgency is a political movement with a clear political objective.



Increasing terrorism and insurgency directly cause economic destruction of property and lives and indirectly affect the economy through xenophobia, loss of tourism, creating market uncertainty, and increased insurance claims.For instance, according to Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US-based NGO, there were nearly 73 terrorist attacks and plots in the United States in 2021.



In the 2020 the number of fatalities were 5 which increased to 30 in 2021.Also, according to Global Terrorism Index 2022, published in ReliefWeb, a US-based humanitarian information portal, despite an increase in attacks, the impact of terrorism continues to decline.



In 2021, deaths from terrorism fell by 1.2% to 7,142, while attacks rose by 17%, highlighting that terrorism is becoming less lethal. Therefore, increasing terrorism and insurgency are driving the growth of the search and rescue equipment market going forward.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in the search and rescue equipment market.New designs and technology are changing the way in which search and rescue (SAR) missions are being conducted.



Several improvements have been made in terms of searchlights, helmet-mounted displays, cameras, spin prevention technology, wireless crew communications, and equipment in order to find missing people more safely and quickly. For instance, in October 2020, Axnes, a Norway-based manufacturer of mission-critical wireless intercom systems optimized for SAR teams, operating in the search and rescue equipment market, introduced Polycon Next Generation (PNG) wireless ICS extension, which is an encrypted, highly adaptable, full-duplex mission system that extends communications beyond an airframe at a robust line-of-sight range.



In January 2022, ACR Group, a US-based innovator of satellite-based tracking data communications, acquired TRX Systems for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition enables dismounted warfighters to successfully conduct operations when operating in a GPS challenged, degraded, or denied environment.



TRX Systems is a US-based creator of the TRX dismounted assured position, navigation, and timing (PNT) system and the NEON GPS-denied location solutions (TRX DAPS).



The countries covered in the search and rescue (SAR) equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

