Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2022

The global leavening agents market is expected to grow from $5.90 billion in 2021 to $6.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The leavening agents market is expected to grow to $7.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.



The leavening agents market consists of sales of leavening agent’s products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in baking to make a lighter and softer batter.Leavening agents are substances that make the dough or batter airy by releasing air or carbon dioxide.



Such agents include steam, air, yeast, baking soda, and baking powder.



The main forms of leavening agents are biological, physical, and chemical forms.Biological leavening agents refer to agents that have harmless micro-organisms that help in the process of leavening mainly by producing carbon dioxide after being added to food.



These are used in various applications such as seafood, bakery products, fried foods, wheat flour, and soy products and are sold through different sales channels such as direct sales and wholesalers, independent grocery retailers, non-store retailers, and other sales channels.



North America was the largest region in the leavening agents market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the leavening agents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for bakery products is expected to propel the leavening agents market going forward.Bakery products refer to the food products made from a dough or batter that is baked, such as bread, cakes, cookies, and others.



Leavening agents help bakery products rise and make them soft and light. For instance, according to American Bakery Association, a US-based organization for wholesale bakery and baking industry entrepreneurs and suppliers, report in March 2020, U.S bakery sales increased to 62.3%. Therefore, the rising preference for bakery products is driving the leavening agents market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the leavening agent’s market.Major companies operating in the leavening agent market are introducing new leavening agents, to enhance the flavor and texture of food products.



For instance, in February 2019, Lesaffre, a France-based global yeast producer operating in the leavening agents market, released a new slowing raising yeast called L’Hirondelle 1895, a semi-dry frozen yeast with a long fermentation process that provides a unique authentic exceptional flavor and texture while allowing minimum wastage which was specially created for the Japanese bread industry to enhance the flavor and crisp texture of the bread and which is perfect for all baking processes. This innovation was specially created to provide a unique differentiator for bakeries and brands that are looking for authentic bread.



In May 2019, B&G Foods Inc., a US-based foods holding company acquired Clabber Girl Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is consistent with the longstanding acquisition strategy of targeting well-established brands with defensible market positions and strong cash flow at reasonable purchase price multiples. Clabber Girl is a US-based manufacturer of baking powder, baking soda, and corn starch operating in the leavening agents market.



The countries covered in the leavening agents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

