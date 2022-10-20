Robert Stravinsky Launches Scholarship for Healthcare Students

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students entering a healthcare school can now apply for the Robert Stravinsky scholarship for healthcare students. Students who are currently enrolled in a certified university in the United States of America and studying on the road to becoming healthcare providers can apply for the scholarship. High school students who will attend university in pursuit of a medical degree can also apply. The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay competition. The most deserving student will be chosen based on a creative essay of under 1000 words answering the question "describe patient centered care in your own words and why this concept may be the most invaluable tool you possess as a future healthcare professional." The student with an outstanding essay will earn a total of $1000 that will be channeled to their tuition fee. All interested students are requested to submit their responses no later than April 15, 2023. All applicants should email their creative responses to apply@robertstravinskyscholarship.com. Along with the response, students are also requested to submit their full names, phone numbers, addresses, name of high school and graduation date, GPA, and personal Bio.



Education has always played a very important role in the healthcare profession. The right education will not only aid your success but also equip you with the skills and knowledge needed to have a smooth career. Although there are students who would like to be healthcare professionals, many are not privileged to further their studies. This is because of the rising cost of education and the lack of funds to pay for school fees. This has forced students to work part-time to earn money for their education while others give up on their dreams to become healthcare professionals. No one understands this more than Robert Stravinsky. For that reason, he is offering his scholarship to the most deserving student studying to become a healthcare professional. His scholarship will not only help star students achieve and accomplish their dreams but also raise awareness of the issues that students face on their road to becoming healthcare professionals. He is encouraging all qualified students to take advantage of this opportunity to earn money for their education by submitting their applications.

Dr. Robert Stravinsky, the man behind the scholarship is licensed and a board-certified doctor. He is a physical therapist based in Waltham, Massachusetts. He knows how valuable education is and the importance it plays in one's career. This is so because Dr. Stravinsky himself studied and graduated from the University of Boston as a physical therapist. While living in Boston, he finished his fellowship at the Institute of Orthopaedic Manual Therapy. He has enjoyed success and would like to give back to the community by rewarding the next generation of healthcare professionals with a scholarship. He would like to raise awareness of the financial struggles that healthcare students go through on their journey to completing school. He is also hoping to nurture the most deserving student to become a future healthcare leader and an excellent doctor. Interested students should visit Dr. Stravinsky's official scholarship website for instructions and apply.