DEINOVE - Adoption of the resolutions at the Shareholders’ Extraordinary General Meeting on October 17, 2022

English French

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) held on October 17, 2022 has followed the recommendations of the Board of Directors, and adopted all the resolutions that the Board was favorable to, i.e. 10 out of the 11 resolutions.

The shareholders taking part in the vote owned collectively 2,657,573 shares with voting rights out of the 69,708,449 shares making up the share capital and carrying voting rights, i.e. 3.81%.

Considering the appointment of Mr. Vincent AUSSEL in capacity of ad hoc representative (mandataire ad hoc), by order of the President of the Commercial Court of Montpellier dated September 27, 2022, with the mission to represent and act on behalf of the defaulting shareholders, the rights attached to the 67,050,876 shares of such shareholders were exercised by the ad hoc representative so that the quorum was reached with a representation of 100% of the 69,708,449 shares with voting rights. Consequently, the extraordinary resolutions have been debated as listed in the meeting notice published in the French official legal bulletin Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 109, dated September 12, 2022.

The voting rights attached to the shares of the defaulting shareholders represented by the ad hoc representative were exercised at a rate of two thirds votes in favor and one third against, pursuant to the terms of the mission entrusted to the ad hoc representative by order of the President of the Commercial Court of Montpellier dated September 27, 2022.

All the documents regarding this AGE, including the results of the votes, are available on the Company’s website: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents



ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infection, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has 45 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

CONTACTS

Investors



Mario Alcaraz



Chief Financial and Administrative Officer



+33 (0)4 48 19 01 00



ir@deinove.com



Media



ATCG Partners – Delphine LENS



+33 (0)9 81 87 46 72 / +33 (0)6 11 07 14 08



communication@deinove.com

Attachment